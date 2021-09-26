It’s a bad drop for Red Sox, who fall into precarious spot after being swept by Yankees

Garrett Richards walked the No. 9 hole hitter, Gio Urshela. Tyler Wade, who pinch ran for Urshela, was thrown out attempting to steal. But Richards relinquished a walk to DJ LeMahieu and a double to Anthony Rizzo. That brought up Aaron Judge, and subsequently, the Red Sox implosion, resulting in a series sweep.

The Sox led, 3-2, heading into the frame after the Yankees had a disastrous inning of their own in the seventh, behind two dropped popups by DJ LeMahieu and Joey Gallo that would have ended it with no damage.

The Red Sox crumbled in the top of the eighth inning of Sunday’s 6-3 loss. Just as they did the previous evening. Giancarlo Stanton had his hand in it again, too.

Manager Alex Cora called on Adam Ottavino to face Judge, who steered a foul ball toward Bobby Dalbec in foul territory, but Dalbec let up once he saw the fenced-in area toward the first base stands and dropped the ball. It gave Judge life. He received even more of it after Christian Vázquez dropped what would have been strike three on a Judge foul tip. Replay showed that the drop could have been on the transfer. But home plate umpire Joe West thought differently.

Judge then scalded a two-run double to center to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead. One batter later, Stanton smoked a two-run homer, his third of the series and giving him 10 RBIs in the three-game set.

The Red Sox fell into the second AL wild card spot, a game behind the Yankees, but also only one game ahead of the Blue Jays and two clear of the Mariners with six games to play.

After starting the season 7-0 against the Yankees, the Red Sox went 3-9 the rest of the way.

Sunday night’s contest very well could have been Eduardo Rodriguez’s final start at Fenway Park.

In a season that has been a disappointment for Rodriguez and a game that had playoff implications against the rival Yankees, Rodriguez showed up to pitch. But he wasn’t around for the end.

Rodriguez entered Sunday night’s contest with a 4.97 ERA. In his last outing against the Mets, Rodriguez tossed 4⅓ innings, allowing two runs before being pulled by Cora.

Rodriguez navigated his way through five innings in this one, surrendering two runs while striking out eight. Yet much like Nick Pivetta on Saturday, the Sox’ offense offered little punch while Rodriguez was on the mound.

The Red Sox offense came up empty against Jordan Montgomery for the first three innings, tallying just two hits in that span. One was a Kiké Hernández single to begin the bottom of the first, the other a broken-bat single by Christian Arroyo in the second that snuck its way past Montgomery’s glove, never leaving the grass toward the right side of the bag.

However, Devers’s single in the fourth followed by a stolen base got the Sox’ wheels turning. A Xander Bogaerts singled to left field allowed Devers to move to third, and he scored on Martinez’s sacrifice fly.

The fifth inning was when Rodriguez had to find his way through some of his own doing. Rodriguez had the bottom of the Yankees order up, but walked Gleyber Torres after having him down 1 and 2 in the count. Gary Sanchez then found some outfield greenery with his ground ball single through the left side. Brett Gardner loaded the bases for the Yankees with a single to center. Urshela grounded into a double play that scored Torres before LeMahieu carved an RBI single to right field, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

The Sox had a chance to respond in the bottom of the frame. Hernández and Hunter Renfroe delivered two-out singles, and the next hitter was Devers, who unleashed a 3-and-0 fastball to deep right field that was hauled in by Judge.

Nonetheless, the Red Sox kept it a one-run game. Hansel Robles and Garrett Richards both punched in scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh.

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes took over for Montgomery in the sixth and breezed his way through the Sox lineup, striking out the side. Holmes was on to pitch the seventh, but when Cora had Travis Shaw on deck to pinch hit for Arroyo, Yankees manager Aaron Boone went to Joely Rodriguez. Cora then countered with Jose Iglesias, who laced a single down the left field line, followed by an Alex Verdugo said. After both runners moved up on a wild pitch, Iglesias scored on a sac fly. Then Kyle Schwarber looped a popup to left field, where Joey Gallo botched it, putting the Sox ahead, 3-2.

But the lead was short-lived in the eighth, and the Red Sox fell behind the Yankees both in the game and the wild card race.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.