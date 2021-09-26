Justin Tucker makes history in Detroit, saving Baltimore with 66-yard field goal

Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. The superstar quarterback spiked the ball and threw it away on the next two snaps. Then Tucker, who made a 61-yard kick to beat the Lions in Baltimore’s previous visit to Detroit eight years ago, came out and made the record-breaking attempt.

Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Lions on Sunday in Detroit.

Baltimore (2-1) went into the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead and ended up trailing in the final minute.

Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game with the Lions (0-3). Santoso was promoted from Detroit’s practice squad on Saturday after kicker Austin Seibert went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jackson was 16 of 31 for a season-high 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His teammates dropped at least four passes that could have potentially turned the closely contested game into a rout. The Ravens often had to settle for field goals, and they’re fortunate to have one of the best handling that job for them.

Tucker, who was wide right on a 49-yard try in the first quarter, made a 39-yard kick with 10:05 left in the first half to put them ahead 3-0. Tucker made two field goals in the third before his record breaker.

Mark Andrews had five receptions for 109 yards for the Ravens, who have won 11 straight games against NFC opponents. Detroit’s Jared Goff was 22 of 30 for 217 yards, and D’Andre Swift had 107 yards of offense and a score.

Bills 43, Washington 21 — In Orchard Park, N.Y., Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing as Buffalo (2-1) rolled. Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards, while also surpassing the 100-touchdown plateau (including TDs rushing and one receiving) in his 47th career start. Emmanuel Sanders scored twice, starting with a 28-yard catch to begin the Bills building a 21-0 lead. Defensive and special teams miscues allowed Washington (1-2) to score twice in a span of 2:12 in the second quarter, but Allen oversaw a 17-play, 93-yard drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Sanders in the third. Washington had already allowed a combined 815 yards offense in two games, and gave up 481 and 29 first downs.

Bengals 24, Steelers 10 — Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including two to rookie Ja’Marr Chase, and Cincinnati (2-1) won at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015. Facing a pass rush missing injured All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt, Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes, highlighted by the chemistry he and Chase have quickly rekindled since the Bengals selected Burrow’s former LSU teammate in the first round of the draft. The Steelers failed to register a sack, ending their NFL-record streak of 75 games with at least one, and Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of interceptions in Pittsburgh territory. Playing behind an offensive line that is struggling to do much of anything right, Roethlisberger absorbed four sacks, though he threw for 318 yards and a touchdown.

Titans 25, Colts 16 — Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns in Nashville, and Tennessee (2-1) held off Indianapolis (0-3), which is off to its worst start since 2011. Derrick Henry ran for 113 yards, topping the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight AFC South game, as the Titans won despite three turnovers that Indianapolis turned into 10 points. Carson Wentz started for Indy after being questionable with a pair of sprained ankles; he never ran even once, choosing to throw the ball away repeatedly when pressured. He finished with 194 yards passing, as the Colts could only make two field goals out of two first-and-goals inside the Titans 9 in the second half.

Browns 26, Bears 6 — Myles Garrett recorded a franchise record 4½ sacks on Justin Fields and Cleveland (2-1) brought down the rookie quarterback nine times, holding him to one net yard passing in his first NFL start. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick, was thrust into the lineup after veteran Andy Dalton injured his knee last week; he was manna to Cleveland’s defense, which held visiting Chicago to only 47 yards and six first downs. The Browns, meanwhile, piled up 418 yards. Kareem Hunt scored on a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with 155 yards rushing (81) and receiving (74) combined. Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to Austin Hooper and completed five passes for 77 yards to star Odell Beckham Jr., who played for the first time since a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 25.

Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19 — Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned 29 yards for a touchdown following a botched trick play, and Arizona improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 at the expense of Jacksonville (0-3), which lost its 18th straight game despite leading at the half via Jamal Agnew, who returned a missed field goal a record-tying 109 yards for a score on the final play before the break. James Conner capped two long Cardinals’ drives with short TD runs, and Murphy delivered the game-changing play when he stepped in front of Jacob Hollister on an unnecessary flea-flicker and took it back for a score. Kyler Murray completed 28 of 34 passes for 316 yards, with an interception. He also ran for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Falcons 17, Giants 14 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play to give Atlanta (1-2) coach Arthur Smith his first NFL win, and deal New York (0-3) its second straight loss at the gun. Matt Ryan engineered two late drives and threw two touchdowns to rally the Falcons, hitting passes of 28 yards to Cordarrelle Patterson and 25 to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on the game-winning drive. New York took a 14-7 lead on a Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard dive and Jones’ 2-point conversion run with 12:53 left in the game. It was the first TD for Barkley, who tore his ACL last year, since the final game of the 2019 season. Ryan, however, drove the Falcons 72 yards in 15 plays to tie the game.