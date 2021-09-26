Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes wins Cape Cod National Golf Club’s High School Invitational

Smith was among many of the state’s top high school golfers who watched as Haverhill senior Aiden Azevedo and Longmeadow sophomore Ryan Downes began a sudden-death playoff to determine theindividual champion after the pair shot matching 2-under-par 70s Sunday afternoon.

BREWSTER — Shooting under par would have been enough to capture the Cape Cod National Golf Club High School Invitational’s individual title during each of the first four years the club held the tournament.

The crowd was almost entirely dispersed and the sun had turned to twilight by the time Downes made a 2-foot putt for birdie to clinch the victory over Azevedo on the duo’s fourth sudden-death playoff hole.

Advertisement

“We were kind of going shot for shot,” Downes said. “We were pretty much hitting identical shots except for the first playoff hole. It’s definitely nice [to win] against this field. It definitely adds to my confidence.”

Downes and Azevedo both made bogie on the first playoff hole and then shot for par on the second and third. The first three playoff holes took place on hole No. 18 — although the duo teed off on No. 10 for the third playoff hole before tournament officials had them restart on No. 18 due to maintenance taking place on the greens.

Downes sealed the victory after Azevedo failed to make a birdie putt from about 7 feet on the fourth playoff hole, which took place on the par-5 No. 1.

“I was thinking he was going to make it and was prepared to go another hole,” Downes said. “It was a little surprising.”

From left, St. John’s coach Sean Noonan, Matt Quinn, John Pagano, Liam Tenney, and Sean Tenney pose with the team trophy. Brad Joyal

St. John’s Shrewsbury narrowly eked out the team title after its top three scorers John Pagano (72), Matt Quinn (75), and Liam Tenney (80) combined for a team score of 227 — one stroke better than Catholic Conference rival St. John’s Prep.

Advertisement

“It’s huge for the kids. I’m so proud of them,” St. John’s coach Sean Noonan said. “We didn’t get invited here a few times, so to get back we were all excited and then to play good was the cherry on top of it. It’s always between Xaverian, BC High, St. John’s Prep, and us — we all feel so close — and to beat [Prep] by one shot is amazing.”

Prep’s top three scorers were Alex Landry (73), Nick DeVito (76), and Ian Rourke (79). Xaverian (229) finished third, with Joey Lenane (74), Daniel Brady (77), and Ryan Scollins (78) leading the way.

Sunday marked the first time CCN held its high school invitational since 2019. St. John’s took home the Sioux Campbell Memorial Trophy, named in honor of the club’s former head professional Jim Campbell’s wife, Sioux, who died in 2015 after a battle with leukemia.