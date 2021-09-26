Odell Beckham Jr. wastes no time getting back in the mix with Cleveland

Almost 11 months since his 2020 season ended Oct. 25 in Cincinnati, with a knee injury that cost him a playoff appearance and sparked debate about his value, Beckham returned to the field and made an immediate impact as the Browns thrashed the Chicago Bears, 26-6.

“Exhausted,” Beckham said, sliding into a chair for his postgame news conference. “I lost my voice and I wasn’t even screaming, so I don’t know what happened. I’m exhausted. It’s time to go home.”

All kinds of emotions enwrapped Odell Beckham Jr. from the moment he sprinted out of the tunnel in Cleveland to a roaring ovation. A few hours later, he had nothing left.

Beckham caught five passes from Baker Mayfield for 77 yards, added 10 yards rushing, and provided a glimpse of what he could mean going forward for Cleveland’s offense — a scoring threat from anywhere on the field.

“There has been so much made of the first game back,” he said. “I try to downplay it but everyone else close to you and the people around you, the whole kind of vibe. You are trying not to think about it and then it gets put on you.

“I came out and tried not to go crazy in warmup or anything. Just get my legs underneath me. I got to the game, and I swear I just felt like each play I could not get them underneath me. A lot of things to look at the film and improve on, and that is all we can do.”

Beckham said the first time he was hit in the game, his shoulder popped out and needed to be replaced. That got him into the flow.

OBJ took the field for pregame warmups wearing gold-colored headphones and a Jarvis Landry T-shirt to honor his injured teammate and close friend, who went on injured reserve last week with a sprained knee.

“He’s back like he never left,” said running back Kareem Hunt, who had 155 yards and a 26-yard touchdown run. “I told him that. He looked great out there. Looking forward to seeing many more.”

Josh Allen stands tall for coordinator Brian Daboll

Josh Allen will never forget the emotional support Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll provided the quarterback following the loss of his grandmother 13 months ago. Allen was driven to do the same Sunday for Daboll, who he revealed after Buffalo’s rout of Washington was dealing with the death of his grandmother.

“When you see a guy hurting, guys rally around that and they want to try to help ease that pain and that tension,” said Allen. “There’s nothing you can say to help him or his family feel better. And I think throughout and over time it feels better. But to have that type of support here and to share that pain with it takes a lot off of it.”

Allen is well aware of what Ruth Kirsten, who died Wednesday, meant to Daboll. Though born in nearby Welland, Ontario, Daboll was raised by his grandparents while growing up in suburban Buffalo.

Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards, his fifth career game with four TDs and 300 yards passing — breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in Allen’s 46th start. And Allen’s 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter was his 26th, breaking the franchise record for quarterbacks held by Jack Kemp.

Growing pains continue in Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence was 22 of 34 for 219 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions in Jacksonville’s latest loss, this one to visiting Arizona. He also fumbled twice late, including on the final play of the game.

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft has nine turnovers in three games and is on pace to throw 40 interceptions this season. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning holds the rookie record with 28 set in 1998.

“I don’t have any doubt about this team,” Lawrence said. “Nothing has changed for me. It’s not going back to the drawing board. It’s not any of that. It’s just about going back to work, and we’re going to win some of these games, so nothing has changed.”

Andy Reid departs in hurry with reported illness

Chiefs coach Andy Reid quickly left Arrowhead Stadium with an illness after his team’s loss to the Chargers, leaving special teams coach Dave Toub to handle questions following a second straight fourth-quarter letdown. Reid was feeling ill but coached the duration of the game, a team spokesman said, before NFL Network reported the 63-year-old coach went to the hospital in an ambulance as a precaution. The Chiefs did not provide additional comment.

“Coach just wasn’t feeling well,” Toub said. “He did talk to the team.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed that, saying Reid “seemed fine.”

Furious fanbases

⋅ The Giants retired the No. 10 jersey worn by two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and added his name to the Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium during their uninspiring loss to Atlanta. Manning was walked to the stage by members of his offensive line, and finished his short speech by paraphrasing late Giants owner Wellington Mara, who frequently said: “Once a Giant, Always a Giant.”

While the crowd roared for Manning, current co-owner John Mara was vociferously booed when he spoke.

There was a similar reaction in Detroit, where Calvin Johnson set aside his hard feelings for the Detroit Lions long enough to be honored at halftime of their loss to Baltimore. Receiving his ring of excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being inducted last month, fans at Ford Field booed so loudly when Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp spoke to the crowd, she could hardly be heard.

The former superstar receiver has said the Lions asked him to pay them back $1.6 million when he retired in 2016. Johnson said the team offered him an opportunity to get the money back, but he bristled at having to work for it.

⋅ Indianapolis All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was carted off with a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of the loss to Tennessee, which lost Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown to a hamstring injury. He watched the second half in shorts and a T-shirt.

⋅ The Giants played the second half without wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, both of whom suffered hamstring injuries. Inside linebacker Blake Martinez, New York’s leading tackler last season, was knocked out of the game with a knee injury on the first series.

⋅ Seattle’s Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field goal that went wide left late in the second quarter at Minnesota. That ended Myers’ team-record streak of 37 straight field goals made, which he’d extended with a 53-yarder earlier in the game. The streak was also the fourth-longest in NFL history, behind Adam Vinatieri (44), Mike Vanderjagt (42), and Gary Anderson (40).

⋅ Pittsburgh rookie running back Najee Harris ran for 40 yards and caught 14 passes for 102 more, the only real playmaker at Ben Roethlisberger’s disposal in a home loss to Cincinnati after wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left in the second half with a rib injury. Harris’s 14 receptions were the most ever in a game by a Steelers running back.