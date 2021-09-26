Patriots’ James White ruled out with hip injury after being carted off vs. Saints

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots running back James White was carted off the field early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
He was immediately ruled out with a hip injury.
With the ball at New England’s 27-yard line, White rushed for six yards to convert a first down before getting pushed out of bounds on the Saints sideline by New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis. White remained down after the play, laying on his back while wearing his helmet.
Several members of the Patriots’ offense kneeled on the field while trainers tended to White. Once they motioned for a cart to come help escort White off the field, nearly the entire team, including the defense, ran over to the sideline to show support.
Advertisement
Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan, a former teammate of White’s for three seasons with the Patriots, took a moment to come over and offer well wishes.
The six-yard rush was White’s lone carry of the game.
The Patriots have Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor, and Brandon Bolden available at running back. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson is inactive.
Follow along with live updates from Patriots-Saints.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.