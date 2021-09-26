Patriots’ James White ruled out with hip injury after being carted off vs. Saints

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots running back James White was carted off the field early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

He was immediately ruled out with a hip injury.

With the ball at New England’s 27-yard line, White rushed for six yards to convert a first down before getting pushed out of bounds on the Saints sideline by New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis. White remained down after the play, laying on his back while wearing his helmet.