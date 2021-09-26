fb-pixel Skip to main content
Live Updates

Countdown to kickoff: Mac Jones, Patriots set to face Saints at 1 p.m.

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 26, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking to get above .500 Sunday against the Saints.
Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking to get above .500 Sunday against the Saints.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Patriots will look to move to 2-1 when they kick off against the Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

We’ll be updating live throughout the game. Follow along for updates.

Click here to refresh.

Great weather today — 11:12 a.m.

It’s looking like it’s going to be a picture-perfect afternoon for football in Foxborough. According to our pals at weather.com, temps will be in the low 70s with a slight breeze out of the Northwest, and almost no chance of precipitation. Third straight game where the Patriots are getting good weather.

Pregame reading list — 11:05 a.m.

We’ll kick things off with our pregame reading list, the only way to get ready for a day of football:

Khari Thompson: Five Saints players to watch vs. the Patriots

Jim McBride: How difficult is it to prepare for Sean Payton’s offense?

Jim McBride: Why Patriots running back James White may be a key player against Saints

Jim McBride: Nelson Agholor answers critics of Patriots passing game: ‘Eventually the big plays will be there’

Tom Westerholm: After Alex Guerrero criticizes Patriots, Tom Brady weighs in on ‘20 great years’ in New England

Chad Finn: We all know what’s coming up, but the Patriots must focus on the Saints right now

Chad Finn: Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison has switched positions for NBC

Ben Volin: Players call foul over NFL’s emphasis on taunting rules

Ben Volin: The Patriots are off to a decent start, but there are six areas in which they can improve

Nicole Yang: Julian Edelman thinks Gillette Stadium will be ‘electric’ and ‘weird’ when Tom Brady returns with Bucs

Welcome to Patriots-Saints — 11 a.m.

Today, the Patriots (1-1) and the Saints (1-1) meet at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. It’ll be the usual pregame drill -- the latest from the stadium, inactive analysis, weather updates, up-to-date betting information, and much more. You’re going to want to keep it here all day.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

