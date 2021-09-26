US dominates Europe in early singles matches to clinch Ryder Cup

The United States has won the Ryder Cup, and now it’s just a matter of by how much.

It looks like it’ll be a lot.

Collin Morikawa made birdie on No. 17 to go 1-up in his match against Viktor Hovland and guarantee the Americans at least 14 ½ points, which locks up one of golf’s biggest prizes for only the fourth time in the last 13 tries.