Yaroslav Merkulov breaks 36-hole stroke play record in US Mid-Amateur Championship on Nantucket

Merkulov’s 65 on Sunday also matches the Sankaty Head competitive course record, held by five players, including Jimmy Ellis, who matched Merkulov on Sunday morning.

Yaroslav Merkulov, 29, of Rochester, N.Y., shot a 5-under-par 65 at Sankaty Head Golf Club on Nantucket Sunday to complete 36 holes of stroke play in the 40th US Mid-Amateur Championship at 9-under 131, breaking the championship record by one stroke. Merkulov’s round, combined with his 4-under 66 on stroke play co-host Miacomet Golf Course Saturday, betters two players (Bert Atkinson in 1997 and Jeff Wilson in 2001) who shared the previous championship stroke-play record of 132.

Suspensions of play on Saturday at Sankaty Head – along with a short Sunday delay caused by more than a half-inch of rain that fell in the early morning hours – meant that 42 players had yet to begin Round 2 of stroke play (all at Miacomet) when play was halted for the day on Sunday.

Merkulov’s 9-under total was six strokes better than any of the nearly 120 players – just under half the field – who completed 36 holes on Sunday.

Among those who had not completed Round 2, Harvin Groft of Berwick, Maine, was at 8 under through 11 holes at Sankaty Head, going out in 4-under 31 after a 66 at Miacomet on Saturday. Garrett Rank, an NHL referee from Canada who was the runner-up in this championship in 2012, stood at 5 under through two holes at Miacomet after a 66 at Sankaty Head on Saturday that was highlighted by eight birdies.

Round 2 will be completed on Monday on both courses, and once a potential playoff for the final spots in the 64-player bracket is completed at Sankaty Head, the Round of 64 will begin, with all match-play rounds contested at Sankaty Head.

US Women’s Mid-Amateur

Jennifer Peng set multiple scoring records on Sunday en route to earning medalist honors in the 34th US Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship in Bluffton, S.C.. The 25-year-old from San Diego, Calif., fired a 6-under-par 66 on the North Course at Berkeley Hall Club – the lowest 18-hole score in championship history – for a 36-hole total of 8-under 136.

Her 136 total broke the previous 36-hole scoring record set by two-time champion Julia Potter-Bobb in 2019 at Forest Hills G.C. in Flagstaff, Ariz., by two strokes. Peng, who earned the No. 1 seed for match play that begins on Monday, finished eight strokes clear of 2018 champion Shannon Johnson, of North Easton, Mass., and Jamie Freedman, of Aventura, Fla., both of whom finished at even-par 144.