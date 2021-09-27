‘Britney vs. Spears’ Netflix documentary premieres Tuesday. Here’s what we know

“Britney vs. Spears” will be available on Tuesday Netflix at 3 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), adding new details to the legal battle over who should control the Grammy winner’s finances and personal life. Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, was appointed her conservator in 2008 following a series of public struggles and concerns regarding Britney’s mental health.

The latest in a flurry of Britney Spears documentaries will be released early Tuesday morning ahead of Wednesday’s Los Angeles Superior Court hearing where the singer will reportedly address the court overseeing her 13-year conservatorship — a rare move she requested on an “expedited basis,” according to reports.

Advertisement

The new Netflix special teases a “timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous,” text messages, a voicemail, and interviews with “key players that make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told,” according to the documentary’s official synopsis.

Few details about the documentary have been released, and no advanced screener has been made available. But last week, Netflix released a trailer that previewed snippets of conversations about the singer, word of a “leaked confidential report,” and an array of redacted pages. We also hear the performer in her own words, saying “I’ve worked my whole life. I don’t owe these people anything.”

The documentary was directed by two-time Emmy nominated filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, whose work includes “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” and “At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal.” Journalist Jenny Eliscu, who is also behind the new documentary, is a Rolling Stone contributing editor and a Sirius XM radio host.

“Britney vs. Spears” is just the latest in a series of documentaries about the singer, her controversial conservatorship, and the so-called “Free Britney” movement that has drawn attention to the performer’s ongoing legal battle. In February, the New York Times released “Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary that first brought to light many details about the pop star’s struggle. The recent follow-up, “Controlling Britney Spears,” which the Times released on Friday, features more interviews with insiders talking about Britney’s life under conservatorship. On Sunday night, CNN also aired “Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom.”

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, Britney Spears commented on the recent wave of documentaries about her, saying she was “deeply flattered” but also calling the films “hypocritical.” “They criticize the media and then do the same thing?” she wrote in the post.

The “Circus” singer presented an impassioned statement in June, telling the court “I deserve to have a life,” and making a series of stunning accusations about the strictures of the conservatorship. She alleged that she was being compelled to take certain medications, and that she was unable to control when she worked, whether she could marry, and even whether she could renovate her kitchen.

Jamie Spears has denied acting in anything but in his daughter’s best interest, and filed a petition earlier this month to end the conservatorship.

Judge Brenda Penny, who has overseen the case, would need to approve the move. A petition from Britney Spears’ attorney to remove Jamie Spears will to be heard at Wednesday’s hearing. It is unclear whether Britney’s remarks on Wednesday will be made public.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.