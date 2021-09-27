A look at the charges against R. Kelly

Here’s a look at the charges, and what we know about them so far.

The R&B singer has avoided decades of criminal responsibility for numerous allegations, reportedly with the help of an entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet young women and children — and helped keep the victims quiet and obedient. Kelly could face decades in prison.

A jury on Monday found singer R. Kelly guilty of racketeering and eight other violations of anti-sex trafficking law on its second day of deliberations after a six-week trial in Brooklyn.

Racketeering

Kelly was charged with one count of racketeering, which is defined as an organized crime in which perpetrators or “the enterprise” set up a fraudulent or otherwise illegal coordinated scheme to consistently collect money or profit. In this case, Kelly and his entourage of managers, bodyguards, drivers, personal assistants, and runners, are described as “the enterprise,” according to the indictment.

“The purposes of the enterprise were to promote R. Kelly’s music and the R. Kelly brand, to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly and to produce pornography, including child pornography,” the indictment states.

Kelly was charged with racketeering with 14 underlying acts, which included one act of bribery, three acts of sexual exploitation of a child, one act of kidnapping, three acts of forced labor, and six acts of sex trafficking violations. To convict him of racketeering, prosecutors had to prove that Kelly committed at least two of the 14 underlying acts. Jurors found prosecutors had proven all but two of the 14.

The racketeering count carried a sentence of up to 20 years.

Eight violations of the Mann Act

Kelly was also charged with eight counts of violating the Mann Act, a statute aimed at curbing sex trafficking. The charges were related to transportation and coercion of two women, including a minor. Each of the Mann Act counts carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The R&B singer will be sentenced on May 4 in connection with the racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

An attorney for Kelly said he is considering filing an appeal and is disappointed in the verdict. Kelly still faces additional federal charges of sexual assault and abuse in Illinois.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.