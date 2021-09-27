More than a feeling from Phoebe Bridgers at Leader Bank Pavilion

The warm vulnerability that marks Bridgers’s recordings was in ample evidence from opening number “Motion Sickness,” and the open-air acoustics served the songs well, providing a softness without making them too diffuse to hold together. “Garden Song” ran on fingerpicked electric-guitar burbles and soft hi-hat claps, while the sweeping chords and gentle tick-tick-tick of Marshall Vore’s drums gave “Moon Song” a soft sway. That gave greater impact to the times Bridgers sharpened her attack, from the more forceful guitar of “ICU” to the hard drum thwacks that pierced the quiet strums of “Scott Street” hitting like a jolt to the spine.

Near the start of the COVID-19 shutdown, with a brand-new album to promote and the live music industry shuttered, Phoebe Bridgers embarked on the “Phoebe Bridgers’ World, Tour,” which saw her livestreaming from her kitchen, bathroom, and bed. (Punctuation humor.) More than a year later, the singer’s “Reunion Tour” (more jokes) brought her to the Leader Bank Pavilion on Sunday for the first of two nights. Even with a full band at her disposal and all but one ticket sold, the result felt as intimate as if she was still in her own home.

Phoebe Bridgers performs at Leader Bank Pavilion for the first of two nights Sunday. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Most importantly, despite revealing herself a deadpan goof between songs — “This is about the time when I went running and I hated it so much that I had an existential crisis,” went one intro — Bridgers’s openheartedness came through loud and clear, even when she sang in a hushed murmur. She would repeatedly reach up to a note for just a beat before dropping back, as though she was striving for more but couldn’t hold on.

For a passel of songs about loneliness and depression, it worked wonders but could have been overwhelming if not for her implicit insistence on lighting the pathway out. The repeated line “We can be anything” in the slow and lovely “Halloween” was about possibility and infinity, as well as connection.

Nowhere did that manifest more fully than in her encore of “That Funny Feeling,” Bo Burnham’s song of dislocation and sociocultural dread. Alone onstage with her guitar, Bridgers was resigned but unwilling to stop fighting. Then her band joined bit by bit to support her in more ways than one, to give her strength so they could get through it together. It is, she seemed to say, the only way anybody ever really does.

It seemed unlikely that MUNA’s opening set earned them any new fans, but that’s only because the Venn diagram of their fans and Bridgers’s audience was essentially a single circle. Playing a glassy, electronically-enhanced update on the final wave of the New Wave ‘80s, the band was a percolating, beating heart hypercharged by playing to a crowd fully in the tank for them.

