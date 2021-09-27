Todd Rundgren’s a rock wizard but an indifferent Hall of Famer

Many of those fans are convinced that Rundgren belonged in the Hall a long time ago. Besides a half-century career that’s about as varied as any in pop music, he broke new ground in music videos and computer technology in music, and he has produced a long list of great records, from Badfinger and the New York Dolls to Hall & Oates and XTC.

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 earlier this year, new inductee Todd Rundgren had a terse response.

But Rundgren has been vocal over the years about his disdain for the institution. They’ve inducted plenty of performers who have nothing to do with rock, he thinks.

“They made the mistake of not calling it the Pop Music Hall of Fame,” he says.

And he has little use for the “mystery cabal,” as he calls it, that oversees the induction process.

“All I had to do is make one enemy, and they can drag the process out forever,” he says. “That’s fine with me. People are allowed not to like your music. In fact, they’re allowed to loathe it, and everything you stand for. And possibly some people do.”

Almost 50 years ago, Rundgren was in danger of becoming universally adored. His third album, “Something/Anything?,” spawned the enduring hits “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.” He was the bright, shiny thing under the control of talent manager Albert Grossman, who helped bring the world Bob Dylan. Fans and critics were calling Rundgren “the male Carole King.”

For his next project, the restless creator needed a fresh start. What he came up with posed an aggressive challenge to listeners — an experimental record full of wild stylistic detours, fidgety song structures, and a play fight between his dogs Puppet and Furburger. At the time, many considered considered the album, “A Wizard, A True Star,” to be career suicide.

“I threw out all the rules of record making and decided I would try to imprint the chaos in my head onto a record without trying to clean it up for everyone else’s benefit,” Rundgren explained during his 2017 commencement speech at Berklee College of Music.

Today, “A Wizard, A True Star” has undergone a complete reassessment. It’s often cited as an inspiration for subsequent generations of lo-fi, do-it-yourself musicians, bedroom tapers, and multi-instrumentalists.

Rundgren, who will perform the album over two nights, Friday and Saturday, at Big Night Live, believes it helped make him the artist he is today.

“Despite the disastrous initial response, it actually bifurcated the audience in a way that I think made me survive as an artist,” he said in March of last year, just before the pandemic shut down all touring. The album created two camps, he said — devoted fans, and “the more feckless listeners who identify with a song but don’t really commit themselves to you as an artist. These are the same people who think my last song was ‘Hello It’s Me,’ and then I retired.”

The cover of Todd Rundgren's groundbreaking 1973 album, "A Wizard, A True Star." Handout

It will come as little surprise to anyone who has heard “A Wizard, A True Star,” with its brain-warping synthesizers and giggling fits, its demented circus tunes and medley of favorite soul songs, that psychedelics played a considerable part in Rundgren’s approach to the record. He was a teetotaler until he was 21, he said in a recent follow-up interview in advance of the rescheduled tour. Then he began smoking pot, which “had a very organizing effect for me. I saw order where I didn’t see it before.”

Still, his songwriting was becoming formulaic, he felt: “‘Baby, I love you. Baby, you broke my heart.’ Everything was, like, lovey-dovey.”

Then he discovered psychoactive substances. Around the time of release for “A Wizard, A True Star,” “somebody sent me a shoebox full of peyote buttons,” Rundgren says, “and I was high for a month. I woke up every morning, cleaned three peyote buttons, and had one for breakfast, one for lunch, and one for dinner. I knew how to dose myself, and I just carried on my normal, everyday life.”

The album came out with a die-cut, gatefold jacket, with a postcard insert that helped the singer build a mailing list and a poetic manifesto called “Star Fever” written by Rundgren’s friend Patti Smith, printed on a Band-Aid facsimile.

“They dropped a whole lot of money on the package,” Rundgren says. With several hit records already under his belt, he felt free to follow his muse.

“I wanted to do something nobody else would or could do. The record company was expecting me to follow ‘Something/Anything?’ with more of the same. They were thinking ‘artist development,’ but I was just on my own little personal journey.

“ ‘A Wizard’ came out, and it was like an atomic bomb.”

Yet because this was Todd Rundgren, it was a detonation full of effortlessly gorgeous melodies and thrilling power pop. While recording the album, he was building his own studio, Secret Sound, in Manhattan.

“Some friends had the space,” he recalls. “We carpentered it ourselves, and I built the console. We drove everything in the red, ‘cause we didn’t care.

“We did all manner of things that would have been impractical or verboten in a regular studio,” he says.

He was doing what came naturally, “whatever came into my head.” As it turns out, however, there was a method to his madness.

“The point is I have an audience now,” he says, “because I threw down the gauntlet then.”

Todd Rundgren opens his latest tour, “The Individualist, A True Star,” in Boston at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St. Each night’s set will include one side of “A Wizard, A True Star” performed in full. bignightlive.com

