Tony Awards 2021: Winners List

Here are the winners of Sunday night’s Tony Awards.
Best Musical
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Play
“The Inheritance”
Best Revival of a Play
“A Soldier’s Play”
Best Direction of a Play
Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”
Best Direction of a Musical
Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge!”
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Best Featured Actor in a Play
David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, “Jagged Little Pill”
Best Original Score
Christopher Nightingale, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Sound Design of a Play
Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Choreography
Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Best Orchestrations
Justin Levine, Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”