Tony Awards 2021: Winners List

By Shivani Gonzalez New York Times,Updated September 27, 2021, 30 minutes ago
Leslie Odom, Jr. performed onstage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards.
Leslie Odom, Jr. performed onstage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards.Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Here are the winners of Sunday night’s Tony Awards.

Best Musical

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Play

“The Inheritance”

Best Revival of a Play

“A Soldier’s Play”

Alex Timbers accepted the award for Best Direction of a Musical for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
Alex Timbers accepted the award for Best Direction of a Musical for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Best Direction of a Play

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Best Direction of a Musical

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge!”

Adrienne Warren accepted the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical."
Adrienne Warren accepted the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical."Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

Diablo Cody, winner of the award for Best Book of a Musical for "Jagged Little Pill," posed outside during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.
Diablo Cody, winner of the award for Best Book of a Musical for "Jagged Little Pill," posed outside during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Original Score

Christopher Nightingale, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Derek McLane accepted the Tony Award for best scenic design of a musical for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
Derek McLane accepted the Tony Award for best scenic design of a musical for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."SARA KRULWICH/NYT

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Sonya Tayeh accepted the award for Best Choreography for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
Sonya Tayeh accepted the award for Best Choreography for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Best Choreography

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Orchestrations

Justin Levine, Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

