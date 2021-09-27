Costco limits purchases of toilet paper and water

Last year, a frantic run on toilet paper that left store shelves bare across the United States became a symbol of the panic that seized Americans in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now at least one big-box retailer is trying to prevent a repeat of that frenzy, as the delta variant has driven caseloads higher in many parts of the country.

The retailer, Costco, which is known for its bargains on bulk food and cleaning supplies, confirmed in a fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday that it was “putting some limitations on key items” such as toilet paper, cleaning products and Kirkland Signature water.