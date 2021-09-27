Eric Rosengren, president of Boston Fed, to retire this week

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said Monday that Eric Rosengren, president and chief executive, would step down earlier than planned after 14 years in the job.

The Fed’s announcement comes as the central bank begins a review of investment rules for its executives amid criticism of possible conflicts of interest. The Boston Fed disclosed in a statement that Rosengren had qualified for a kidney transplant in June 2020 after the worsening of a kidney condition he has had for many years.

“Delaying the need for dialysis might be improved if he makes lifestyle changes now to lessen the risks of his condition,” the Boston Fed said.