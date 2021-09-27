Mass General Brigham to give $1,000 bonuses to nearly all employees this fall

Nearly all 80,000 employees at Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care system, will receive $1,000 bonuses in November.

The bonuses, announced by president and chief executive Anne Klibanski on Monday in an e-mail to employees, come after a year of losses for the hospital system during the pandemic.

“Together, we have shown what is possible when we work together as one healthcare system to care for our patients, communities and each other,” wrote Klibanski. “I know that this past year-and-a-half has been very challenging — clinically and operationally, emotionally and financially.”