Mass General Brigham to give $1,000 bonuses to nearly all employees this fall

Nearly all 80,000 employees at Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care system, will receive $1,000 bonuses in November.
The bonuses, announced by president and chief executive Anne Klibanski on Monday in an e-mail to employees, come after a year of losses for the hospital system during the pandemic.
“Together, we have shown what is possible when we work together as one healthcare system to care for our patients, communities and each other,” wrote Klibanski. “I know that this past year-and-a-half has been very challenging — clinically and operationally, emotionally and financially.”
A spokesperson confirmed the bonuses, would go to “nearly all” employees who worked in the 2021 fiscal year, excluding those in leadership roles, with the sum to be distributed totaling more than $75 million. The bonuses will also be prorated for part-time workers.
Despite hospital’s most lucrative services being curtailed during the height of the pandemic, the hospital system did not lay off or furlough employees, Klibanski said. It cut costs in other ways, however, announcing in June 2020 that it would temporarily cut executive compensation, freeze wages for thousands of employees, and suspend retirement plan contributions.
Mass General Brigham did not respond a question about whether annual employee bonuses are a common occurrence at the company, but across the tight labor market, they’ve been widely used to support retention or spur hiring.
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.