Bob Dylan is performing at Providence Performing Arts Center and Boston’s Wang Theatre this November

PROVIDENCE — Bob Dylan and his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour are coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Nov. 26.

The has shows that stretch across the US beginning Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Providence will be the tour’s first stop in New England, followed by a performance at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Nov. 27, according to the tour’s schedule.

All attendees 12 years old and older will have to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter PPAC, or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test that was taken within 72 hours of performance time, or proof of a negative rapid test within six hours of performance time.