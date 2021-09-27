Bob Dylan is performing at Providence Performing Arts Center and Boston’s Wang Theatre this November

PROVIDENCE — Bob Dylan and his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour are coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Nov. 26.
The has shows that stretch across the US beginning Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Providence will be the tour’s first stop in New England, followed by a performance at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Nov. 27, according to the tour’s schedule.
All attendees 12 years old and older will have to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter PPAC, or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test that was taken within 72 hours of performance time, or proof of a negative rapid test within six hours of performance time.
All guests at PPAC will have to wear masks inside PPAC unless they are actively eating or drinking.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the PPAC box office, online, or by calling 401-421-2787. Ticket prices will range from $54.50 to $134.50. VIP packages are also available.
According to Dylan’s website, the tour will stretch until 2024 with more dates expected to be announced.
The tour follows the release of two singles, including a 17-minute JFK elegy “Murder Most Foul,” which Dylan earned his first ever No. 1 song under his own name on any Billboard chart, and “I Contain Multitudes.”
