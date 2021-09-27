Breakthrough COVID-19 infections and deaths in Rhode Island

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I don’t know how any of us can work this week with a new season of “Goliath” on Amazon Prime. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission.

213.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 710,100 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 348 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 126

Total deaths: 2,823

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

It has now been 575 days since Rhode Island’s first known COVID-19 cases, and the Delta variant has caused us to jump from an average of 23 new cases a day in June to 330 cases a day so far in September.

The spike comes as Rhode Island remains one of the most vaccinated states in the country, with 78.6 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

Which begs the question: How many cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has the state seen with residents who are already vaccinated? Here’s a look at the breakthrough cases reported by the Department of Health.

Breakthrough cases: 6,261

Breakthrough hospitalizations: 314

Breakthrough deaths: 49

The health department defines a breakthrough case as a Rhode Island resident with a diagnosis date or reinfection that occurred at least 14 days after they have been vaccinated.

There is some good news for Rhode Island: According to the New York Times, the state has the lowest rate of deaths per 100,000 residents in the country and is tied for fourth in the country for the lowest number of hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ In less than 10 months, Barbara Papitto has donated more than $7 million to help launch initiatives aimed at elevating people of color, and committed nearly $40 million in grants and scholarships to 30 organizations. Read more.

⚓ State Representative Brandon Potter, a Democrat who was kicked out of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, calls the group “toxic to Rhode Island’s progressive movement.” Read more.

⚓ Former state Representative Aaron Regunberg has a piece in the Globe’s Ideas section on how elite law firms are tied to the global climate crisis. Read more.

⚓ Three-time Olympian and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to swim from mainland Rhode Island to the shores of Block Island. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Anthony Wilds, a 15-year-old from Newport who founded Hot Bandz, a product designed to help those with Raynaud’s syndrome. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ A battle over a proposed apartment building half a mile from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s home illustrates the enormous challenges the state faces in actually increasing the supply of such housing. Read more.

⚓ Questions regarding Bobby “The Cook” Gentile’s involvement in the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art heist have followed him to the grave. Read more.

⚓ The Red Sox might have just played their last home game until next season - and it was the final loss in a three-game sweep by the Yankees. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at 5 p.m. to consider partially reimbursing the town of Johnston for a tax stabilization agreement it is giving to Amazon.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will be in East Greenwich at 1 p.m. to push for the state to use some of its its American Rescue Plan Act funding to help hard-hit industries and small businesses.

