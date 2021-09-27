Crispy weather is coming, ending a long streak of highs in the 70s

The greater Boston area enjoyed summer warmth this past weekend and today’s highs again will reach the mid 70s. There will be a lot of sunshine. Overnight tonight and during the day on Tuesday a cold front, with a few showers, is going to approach. This front marks the beginning of much cooler air and a stretch of days where temperatures will stay in the 60s.

Something unusual happened on July 4 this year when the high temperature failed to reach 70 degrees. What I didn’t know then is that that would be the last time the high temperature would stay under that mark all the way through August and then almost the entire month of September. This is the longest stretch we’ve ever gone between August 1 and September 27 without a day with a high in the 60s, but that is about to change.

In the time frame between August 1 and September 27, the fewest number of days with highs in the 60s was set back in 1921 at 4. More recently, 2019 had only 5 such days, but typically, we would have seen at least a few days in the 60s by now. This fall, we will have had to wait until the final two days of September a sub-70 degree day.

NOAA DATA

Before we get to that cool air, the cold front has to move through and it will do so Tuesday with those scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. In spite of the cloud cover, temperatures will still be 70 to 75 tomorrow along with a touch of humidity. The loop below shows the forecast for those showers from the NAM model.

Showers and some thunderstorms are forecast to move through the area Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Tropical Tidbits

I’m not expecting a lot of rain to add to the totals this month. For one record, it doesn’t matter whether we receive any measurable rainfall tomorrow because we’ve already experienced the wettest 3-month July through September since records began in the late 1800s. Sunday mornings heavy rain ensured this and boosted our 3-month total to 23.82 in surpassing the total setback in 1955.

2021 marks the wettest July through September in Boston since records began in 1872. NOAA Data

Beginning Wednesday we enter a stretch likely taking us into the weekend where the daily highs are in the mid 60s and the night time lows are in the 40s to low 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine each day with one exception, Thursday. That’s when a weak weather system will bring a few clouds and the chance for a shower. If you’ve been looking forward to the cool crispies, it’s approaching and this time it looks like it’s going to last a while.