Driver rescued by Northeastern crew team after crashing into Charles River

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 27, 2021, 20 minutes ago

A driver was rescued by a Northeastern University crew team after their car crashed into the Charles River Monday evening, according to Cambridge police.

The car drove into the Charles near Memorial Drive and Flagg Street around 7:39 p.m., police spokesman Jeremy Warnick wrote in an e-mail.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was promptly rescued by members of a Northeastern crew team, Warnick said.

Cambridge police warned drivers to avoid the area following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police.



Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

Boston Globe video