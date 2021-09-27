Driver rescued by Northeastern crew team after crashing into Charles River

A driver was rescued by a Northeastern University crew team after their car crashed into the Charles River Monday evening, according to Cambridge police.
The car drove into the Charles near Memorial Drive and Flagg Street around 7:39 p.m., police spokesman Jeremy Warnick wrote in an e-mail.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was promptly rescued by members of a Northeastern crew team, Warnick said.
Cambridge police warned drivers to avoid the area following the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police.
Expect #MATraffic delays on Memorial Drive. The driver/lone occupant was able to escape from the vehicle after being assisted by members of a nearby crew boat. @CambridgeMAFire, @ProEMSCambridge and @MassStatePolice are also on-scene. https://t.co/tnPeXZjMZ9— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 27, 2021
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.