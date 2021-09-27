fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire, water damage in Boston University dorm leave several students displaced

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated September 27, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Student Village 1 at 10 Buick St.
Student Village 1 at 10 Buick St.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A fire at a Boston University dorm has left several students displaced overnight from water damage from sprinklers, school officials said.

The fire happened at about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the east tower of 10 Buick St., a dorm on BU’s campus known as Student Village 1 or StuVi 1, “about halfway up,” said Colin Riley, a spokesman for the university.

The sprinklers put the fire out, Riley said, but left water damage in a couple of rooms. Those students displaced will be housed in a local hotel overnight, he said.

Boston firefighters responded to the scene, Riley said.

Students were beginning to be let back into StuVi 1 at about 10:15 p.m., he said.

No further information was immediately available, including the cause of the fire.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

