Fire, water damage in Boston University dorm leave several students displaced

A fire at a Boston University dorm has left several students displaced overnight from water damage from sprinklers, school officials said.
The fire happened at about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the east tower of 10 Buick St., a dorm on BU’s campus known as Student Village 1 or StuVi 1, “about halfway up,” said Colin Riley, a spokesman for the university.
The sprinklers put the fire out, Riley said, but left water damage in a couple of rooms. Those students displaced will be housed in a local hotel overnight, he said.
Boston firefighters responded to the scene, Riley said.
Students were beginning to be let back into StuVi 1 at about 10:15 p.m., he said.
No further information was immediately available, including the cause of the fire.
