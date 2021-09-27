Former USC coach tells jurors in Varsity Blues trial that she regularly falsified student athletes’ credentials

She testified of her role in an alleged scheme that allowed the super wealthy to bribe their children into elite universities as falsely classified athletic recruits. When it came time to put together an applicant’s profile, Janke said she generally didn’t even know whether the student played a sport.

Lisa Janke, 39, of North Hollywood, Calif., is the first coach to testify in the Varsity Blues scandal. Janke’s frank first-person account kicked off the third week of a trial in US District Court in Boston.

A former University of Southern California soccer coach who helped get actor Lori Loughlin’s daughters into the university on sham rowing credentials told jurors Monday that she regularly crafted fake athletic profiles and filled them with made-up accolades and images she found on Google to get unqualified students admitted.

“Sometimes I would Google the student’s name and no information would come up on them,” Janke testified. “I knew that even if they did play the sport they weren’t at the [collegiate] level … and I was going to have to fill in and falsify information, either way.”

Janke, who worked at USC from 2007 to 2014 as an assistant soccer coach, told jurors she falsified Sabrina Abdelaziz’s profile as a basketball recruit from a Hong Kong school. Sabrina’s father, Gamal Abdelaziz, a former Wynn Resorts executive, is charged with paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC as a basketball player even though she failed to make her high school varsity team.

“I had to make it believable enough without raising any red flags,” Janke said under oath Monday.

Standing trial with Abdelaziz is co-defendant John B. Wilson, of Lynnfield. The hedge fund owner and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive is charged with paying $220,000 to get his son recruited to USC water polo, as well as another $1 million to buy his twin daughters’ ways into Harvard and Stanford.

Defense lawyers maintain that their clients thought they were making legitimate contributions to the universities.

In her testimony, Janke said she and the scheme’s alleged mastermind, admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, had a lucrative relationship, sometimes splitting as much as $50,000 in bribes per student.

Prosecutors say the scheme grossed some $25 million over a period of several years.

Singer cooperated with the FBI, wore a wire and recorded calls with parents. He has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice.

Singer supplied the students and Janke supplied the profiles, Janke testified. She never met or communicated with parents, including Abdelaziz, Janke said.

A top admissions USC official testified earlier in the trial that Abdelaziz’s daughter, who allegedly got accepted on the strength of the fake basketball accolades, remains enrolled at the school.

Janke brokered a plea deal with prosecutors: her testimony in exchange for a guilty plea to a single racketeering and conspiracy charge. Janke pleaded guilty in May 2019. She faces 27 months in federal prison.

She is hoping for leniency.

“I’ve agreed to tell the truth. I’ve agreed to tell exactly what I did,” Janke said, her voice quaking with emotion. “I don’t want to go to jail.”

She said she needed to admit to what she had done so that she can be a role model to her two daughters.

“I need to show them that you need to take responsibility even when you’ve really messed up, and that’s what I’ve done,” Janke said.

Though Wilson and Abdelaziz were among dozens of prominent parents and athletic coaches arrested nationwide when the college admissions scandal hit the headlines 2½ years ago, they are the first to go to trial.

Another parent, Marci Palatella, was supposed to join Abdelaziz and Wilson at trial. She instead pleaded guilty last month to paying $500,000 to get her son into USC as a football recruit.

Palatella, chief executive officer of a California liquor distribution company, was the 33rd parent to plead guilty in the case.

Last year, Loughlin and her clothes designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges. Loughlin served two months in federal prison and Giannulli served five months.

Three other parents are scheduled to go to trial in January.

Material from The Associated Press was included in this report.

