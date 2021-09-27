Investigation continues into MBTA escalator malfunction that sent 9 to the hospital

The Back Bay station escalator that malfunctioned connects the lobby to Track One, Pesaturo wrote. Back Bay station serves both the Orange Line and the MBTA commuter rail system

Kone, an international company with 60,000 employees, “is continuing to perform inspections and maintenance work on escalators across the system,’' T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail Monday. “Under a contract with the MBTA, Kone regularly inspects and maintains the T’s 177 escalators system-wide.”

The private company hired by the MBTA to maintain escalators is searching for the cause of a malfunction at the Back Bay train station on Sunday that injured nine people.

The cause is not yet known.

“The Back Bay escalator (from Track One to the lobby) will remain out of service until investigators have determined the cause of yesterday’s incident,” Pesaturo wrote. “The escalator in question will not be returned to service before the completion of repairs and approval from oversight regulators.”

The Globe has reached out to Kone’s US headquarters via email asking for information from the company about the maintenance record of the escalators, whether the issue that caused the Back Bay incident will repeat itself elsewhere, and how much repairs will cost the T.

Pesaturo wrote that the T had no information on the injured people and referred to a tweet from Boston Emergency Medical Services that the agency posted on Sunday. In that tweet, EMS said it transported nine people with “injuries reported to be minor in nature.”

