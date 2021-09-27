Mask mandate in Massachusetts public schools extended to Nov. 1

The mask mandate in Massachusetts public schools has been extended to Nov. 1, the state announced Monday.

“Consistent with the authority provided by the Board, and after consulting with medical experts and state health officials, the Commissioner is extending the mask requirement through at least November 1, 2021,” the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a press release.

In August, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had voted to require masks for public school students ages 5 and up until at least Oct. 1, 2021, which has now been extended by a month.