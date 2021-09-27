Missing swimmer found off Martha’s Vineyard, taken to hospital

A missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard was found and is being taken to a hospital, the Coast Guard said Monday evening.
The Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod’s helicopter crew “recovered” the missing swimmer and was taking the person to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the Coast Guard tweeted.
The Coast Guard received the call for the missing swimmer near Tisbury Great Pond at about 4:20 p.m., said Coast Guard Petty Officer Emma Fliszar.
Coast Guard Station Menemsha and Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod responded to the incident, the Coast Guard tweeted.
No further information was immediately available.
