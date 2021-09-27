More than three dozen cats left without homes after Hurricane Ida have been brought to Massachusetts to be adopted

The 43 cats — ranging in age from four-month-old kittens to senior cats — were flown to Massachusetts and made it safely to the Salem-based Northeast Animal Shelter Saturday afternoon, said NEAS Executive Director Mike Keiley.

“I’m excited they were able to get up here and into safety and hopefully into new homes,” said Keiley, who is also the director of adoption centers and programs for MSPCA-Angell.

Following a 48-hour quarantine period from their arrival, the cats received a health check Monday and some will be available for adoption as early as Tuesday, Keiley said. Around 20 of the cats will be taken to MSPCA locations in Boston and Methuen for further treatment, including dental and eye care, and will be adoptable later on.

The shelter and the MSPCA, as part of an affiliation that started earlier this year, previously took in other animals from Louisiana before the hurricane, Keiley said. Over 100 cats, kittens, and dogs were brought about a week before the storm, while 36 dogs and 38 cats were brought when they received the news that the storm would be more severe before it made landfall, he said.

Ida, one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Louisiana, killed dozens across the country and left others without power for weeks amid major flooding in late August. The goal with Saturday’s arrivals, Keiley said, was to give shelters in Louisiana “some immediate relief before” a wave of surrenders following the storm and its impacts.

“It was just a really sad situation [in Louisiana], and we knew they would have a whole bunch more surrenders,” Keiley said.

The cats were initially held for 15 days in the hope that some would be able to be reunited with their owners, he said. They were then flown to Massachusetts, picked up and brought to NEAS, quarantined, and given health checks Monday, including spaying and neutering.

“They were incredibly happy and are just the nicest cats,” Keiley said, adding that some of them were even “making muffins” — kneading on an object — when he saw them Monday. “I’m always impressed with how resilient animals are, cats especially.”

Mama Sweetie is one of 43 cats brought from Louisiana to Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. Northeast Animal Shelter

Some of the cats will be available for adoption on Tuesday, and those who need advanced care will hopefully be available for adoption “in a week or so,” Keiley said.

The effects of the storm are long-lasting and will take years to recover from, Keiley said. NEAS will continue to help as best they can during this time, he said.

“We’ll probably continue to take additional flights [of animals] to help our friends out in Louisiana,” he said.

As part of the affiliation with the MSPCA, the shelter has transported 2,880 animals into their shelter system since the beginning of January, Keiley said. They’re hoping to raise that number to 4,000 by the end of the year.

“Just helping to move animals out of challenged areas and into Massachusetts has been an important thing and with the affiliation with the MSPCA, we’ve been able to help even more animals, so we’re pretty excited about that,” Keiley said. “The Louisiana cats are just part of that overall mission that we have.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.