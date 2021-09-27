Newport teen with Raynaud’s syndrome develops new product to help other patients

But then within a year, the Newport teen was also diagnosed with the condition. After enrolling in an entrepreneurship course at his school, he was determined to create a product that would allow others with Raynaud’s syndrome to be able to continue daily tasks. It was there that he founded Hot Bandz.

Anthony Wilds, 15, had never heard of Raynaud’s syndrome, which effects more than 200,000 Americans each year, until his advisor at The Met High School told him about her own struggles with it. Raynaud’s is a condition that can cause decreased blood flow to the fingers because of smaller arteries constricting excessively.

Anthony Wilds is the entrepreneur behind the product Hot Bandz, which is a fingerless glove that he hopes helps others with Raynaud's syndrome. Anthony Wilds

Q: What is it like dealing with Raynaud’s syndrome?

Wilds: When it’s acting up, it’s an extreme numbness that makes your hands feel like they are being poked constantly by pins and needles. My teacher was telling me that she has to run her hands under hot water to get it to calm down (which can occur at any point). But that’s already taking up time out of her day. That uncomfortable feeling can last for 30 minutes or several hours.

Q: How does Hot Bandz work?

Wilds: So far, I’ve created a prototype of of the product. It’s a fingerless wrap that goes around the arm and down the wrist. The band will be made out of a thermal fabric where the heating source will come from a carbon fiber heating wire strap and I can get up to 100°F and it will be powered by lithium ion rechargeable battery. It will wrap from your forearm, ending at your palm, and leaves your fingers free and ready to type, knit, use power tools, and other daily tasks.

It’s like how a scarf wraps around your neck and that can heat up your whole body. The design is similar. It heats up the blood in those arteries and combats the effects that Raynaud’s syndrome has.

Q: Do you have a patent?

Wilds: Yes, we have a provisional patent. I’m working toward my full utility patent now before the end of next year. They are expensive so I’m securing funding from the New England Medical Innovation Center, or NEMIC, and the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship. NFTE hosts competitions, and so far, I’ve reached nationals. The competition, held virtually, will take place Oct. 20. I’ll have a chance to win $18,000 if I get first place. If I get second or third, I’ll receive a smaller grant, but will be connected to mentors to help me take this to the next level.

Q: What kinds of products are already on the market to help with Raynaud’s syndrome, and do they work?

Wilds: There are other products on the market. But there are things like heating gloves that are big and bulky that are overpriced that don’t allow you to go through every day life. You’re going through life with a massive glove on your hand where you’re waiting for the issue to be resolved. And they’re about $100 to $150 each. That’s much more than what I want to sell Hot Bandz for.

Q: What are your next goals, other than the utility patent?

Wilds: After I get ahold of some funding, I have the material cost structure set. I have a goal of making them for about $7 each, or less, and sell them for about $30 or less.





