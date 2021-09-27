Pastor says fire at Portland, Maine, church was set; Black Lives matter sign tossed out

“This humble church has served as a meeting space for many people in Deering Center since 1910,” the church wrote on Facebook. “We are saddened and angered by this hateful act.”

A small fire damaged the historic, wood-paneled walls of the century-old Portland New Church in Portland, Maine, early Sunday morning, and a church official believes the blaze was started deliberately and that vandals targeted a Black Lives Matter sign that adorned the building’s wall.

The front wall near the door of the Portland New Church was damaged in the fire.

The church’s pastor, Lorraine Kardash, told the Globe that flames broke out on the building’s front porch at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and damaged the front wall.

A group of neighbors worked to control the blaze until firefighters arrived, Kardish said.

“Neighbors acted fast and doused the fire before major structural damage occurred,” the Facebook post read.

Once on scene at 302 Stevens Ave., firefighters extinguished the flames in minutes, Portland fire Capt. John Brennan told the Portland Press Herald. No injuries were reported.

An image posted by the church on Facebook showed the building — a thin, mostly wooden structure with a towering gable roof — charred near the front door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Press Herald reported, and Kardash believes it was an act of arson.

“Somebody definitely started it,” she said.

Kardash said a Black Lives Matter sign the church had on display was found strewn under a group of nearby bushes when the flames were extinguished.

“Speculation about the motive is fueled by the fact that the Black Lives Matter sign that was hanging outside by the door is now gone,” the Facebook post reads.

Regardless, Kardash said the sign would be mounted again in the coming days.

”We’re going to put the sign back up,” she said.

Portland police deferred questions on the investigation to the city’s department. Fire department officials did not immediately return requests for comment.

