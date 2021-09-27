Providence police investigate shooting on Atwells Avenue

Velasquez told the responding officer that he was driving his vehicle into the Walgreens parking lot when he saw a white sedan coming towards him in the parking lot. The driver of the sedan allegedly made comments directed at Velasquez. Velasquez told the officer that he pulled his vehicle forward, exited his car, and approached the suspect. As he drew closer to the sedan, the driver exited his vehicle and told Velasquez, “I’ll f---ing shoot you.”

Ramiro Velasquez was bleeding from his left temple area from a projectile graze when police reported to the scene Sunday, according to a report that was obtained by the Globe.

PROVIDENCE — Providence police detectives are investigating an incident that left a 37-year-old man shot in the head after a confrontation in a parking lot on Atwells Avenue on Sunday night.

Velasquez said the suspect drew a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at him. Velasquez said he took a step back, but the man continued to point the gun at his head. Velasquez told the officer that he tried to “swipe” the firearm away from his face and then the suspect fired one round towards his head, which grazed his left temple.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was described as a “white male [with a] thin build,” who fled on Atwells Avenue towards De Pasquale Avenue.

Velasquez’s girlfriend, who was not identified in the police report, told police that Velasquez was looking for a parking spot in the Walgreens parking lot when the white sedan pulled up next to him. She said that after Velasquez exited the vehicle and she heard what appeared to be a gun shot, she exited the vehicle to see what happened. She saw Velasquez bleeding from the head and grabbed the shell casing off the ground. The casing was taken by detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Velasquez was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was the seventh shooting in Providence since Thursday.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.