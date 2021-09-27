Quincy student arrested after carrying handgun in school, attempting to flee on MBTA train

A Quincy Public Schools student was arrested on an MBTA train Monday morning after fleeing from a school when administrators found them carrying a gun.

The student, who attends the “GOALS” behavioral program for at-risk kids at North Quincy High School, was taken to “an administrative area of the building” after they were caught with a handgun, Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey said in a statement.

Mulvey said the student told school officials they were carrying the weapon “because of safety concerns outside of school.”