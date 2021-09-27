Quincy student arrested after carrying handgun in school, attempting to flee on MBTA train

A Quincy Public Schools student was arrested on an MBTA train Monday morning after fleeing from a school when administrators found them carrying a gun.
The student, who attends the “GOALS” behavioral program for at-risk kids at North Quincy High School, was taken to “an administrative area of the building” after they were caught with a handgun, Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey said in a statement.
Mulvey said the student told school officials they were carrying the weapon “because of safety concerns outside of school.”
Still in possession of the gun and “anticipating the Quincy Police Department’s arrival,” the student took off, fleeing to the North Quincy MBTA station where they boarded a Red Line train. The train was stopped before it could pull out of the station, and the student was arrested.
Advertisement
“As you know, safety and security is very important to all of us here at Quincy Public Schools and I want to stress that the student did not threaten any staff members or students at any time.”
Quincy police did not return requests for comment.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.