UMass President Meehan decries racist e-mails sent to Black student organizations at Amherst campus

University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan on Monday decried racist e-mails that were sent to Black student organizations at UMass Amherst, as well as other recent anti-Black incidents, saying officials were working to determine who was responsible.
“The blatantly racist e-mails and other deplorable acts of anti-Black hatred are appalling and disgusting,” Meehan said in a statement. “While UMass Amherst is still trying to identify the source of these messages, we do know that the messages in no way reflect the true character of the UMass community and we have zero tolerance for such behavior.”
He said university officials were working to “identify the individuals and/or organizations responsible for these hate-ridden messages, and hold them accountable wherever they are.”
“We must treat any such attack on one group as an attack on all that we stand for as a university,” he said. The incidents are a reminder, he said, that “we all have an obligation to confront the racism that continues to infect our society.”
Nefertiti A. Walker, the university’s vice chancellor and chief diversity officer, said in a letter to the UMass community Thursday, that, in addition to the e-mails, there had been “other acts of anti-Black hate imposed on our community through the ‘Contact Us’ online forms of registered student organizations, as well as an incident involving the offender driving by and yelling an anti-Black racist epithet at a group of Black students.”
Walker said the e-mails were “vile, blatantly racist, and violently offensive.”
UMass police and the university’s information technology department are working to uncover the identity of the e-mail’s sender, according to Walker’s letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Globe.
