UMass President Meehan decries racist e-mails sent to Black student organizations at Amherst campus

University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan on Monday decried racist e-mails that were sent to Black student organizations at UMass Amherst, as well as other recent anti-Black incidents, saying officials were working to determine who was responsible.

“The blatantly racist e-mails and other deplorable acts of anti-Black hatred are appalling and disgusting,” Meehan said in a statement. “While UMass Amherst is still trying to identify the source of these messages, we do know that the messages in no way reflect the true character of the UMass community and we have zero tolerance for such behavior.”

He said university officials were working to “identify the individuals and/or organizations responsible for these hate-ridden messages, and hold them accountable wherever they are.”