Woman charged with arson in tent fire in Mass. and Cass area

A 46-year-old woman is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting a tent on fire Monday afternoon in the area of the city near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Boston police said.

A witness allegedly spotted Jacqueline Phillips pouring lighter fluid on the tent, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman. The area has been grappling with homelessness and opioid abuse.

Officers responded to the vicinity of 115 Southampton St. at about 1:15 p.m. They observed a large amount of smoke coming from a gray and black tent that was on fire. They searched the area for a victim but did not find one, Boyle said.