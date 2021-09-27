Woman charged with arson in tent fire in Mass. and Cass area

A 46-year-old woman is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting a tent on fire Monday afternoon in the area of the city near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Boston police said.
A witness allegedly spotted Jacqueline Phillips pouring lighter fluid on the tent, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman. The area has been grappling with homelessness and opioid abuse.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 115 Southampton St. at about 1:15 p.m. They observed a large amount of smoke coming from a gray and black tent that was on fire. They searched the area for a victim but did not find one, Boyle said.
Boston Fire and EMS also responded. No injuries were reported, Boyle said.
Police did not say what Phillips’s alleged motive was. She is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, Boyle said.
Homeless people are living in scores of tents in the area. The opioid trade has made the area a hotbed of overdoses, street violence, and sexual exploitation. Officials are looking for a solution.
Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.