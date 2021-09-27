Judges: New York City can proceed with vaccine mandate for educators and staff

But on Monday evening, he said he would extend the deadline until the end of the day Friday, meaning that the mandate would take effect the morning of Oct. 4.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had originally ordered well over 150,000 educators and staff in the nation’s largest school system to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by midnight Monday.

New York City’s vaccine mandate for nearly all adults working in its public schools can proceed as scheduled, a federal appeals panel ruled Monday, reversing a decision made over the weekend that paused enforcement of the mandate until later this week at the earliest.

Advertisement

The leaders of the unions representing city teachers and principals have spent the past week calling on de Blasio to delay the deadline to give schools more time to prepare for potential staffing shortages caused by workers who refuse to get vaccinated.

The original deadline was put on hold late Friday by a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. The three-judge panel was scheduled to take up the issue Wednesday, but it appears to have ruled early.

The vaccine mandate for city educators and school staff has been upheld twice in state and federal courts in recent weeks. The Department of Education mandate is the first strict vaccine requirement for any group of city workers, and it could clear the path for a much broader mandate for all city employees in the coming weeks.

De Blasio said Monday that roughly 97% of principals and about 95% of teachers had been vaccinated, according to estimates from the city and unions representing teachers and principals, and that 87% of nonteaching school staff had received at least one shot. Roughly 8,000 Department of Education employees received a vaccination dose over the weekend in anticipation of the deadline.

Advertisement

The leaders of the unions representing the city’s teachers and principals have called on de Blasio to delay the implementation of the mandate, arguing that schools were not prepared to deal with staffing crunches.

Michael Mulgrew, the president of a powerful teachers union in the city, United Federation of Teachers, said in a statement that “the city has a lot of work before it to ensure that enough vaccinated staff will be available by the new deadline.”

The New York City Department of Education said in a statement that the court’s ruling “is on the right side of the law and will protect our students and staff.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.