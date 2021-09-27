In Maine, LePage’s comeback bid for governor is very real, but hinges on a major wild card

The dynamic of the race also seems, at the outset, pretty straightforward. The 2022 midterm elections should be a good year for Republican candidates like LePage since a Democrat is in the White House. That said, polls suggest that Mills is relatively popular, and certainly more popular than LePage was when he was governor.

The likely Democratic and Republican candidates are very familiar. First-term incumbent Janet Mills has tried to run her state as a moderate Democrat, a fact that has earned her a lot of criticism from progressives and from conservatives. The Republican will likely be former governor Paul LePage, who served two terms before being term-limited. His tenure as governor often drew national attention for a number of controversial, sometimes racist, statements.

At first glance, Maine’s budding race for governor next year looks like an easy one to understand.

Unlike other races for governor in, say, New Hampshire or Massachusetts, where it is unclear whether the incumbent is even running, Maine’s race is essentially set and the major parties are fully backing their candidate. That US Senator Susan Collins decided to officially endorse LePage at his campaign kickoff party last week ended whatever questions there might be about divisions inside the state Republican party. It helped that LePage endorsed Collins for reelection last year, a move that likely helped her secure a win.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. After all, the race is not that simple. In fact, it comes with a major looming wild card.

First, a little background. When LePage first ran for governor in 2010, few expected him to win the Republican primary, much less win the whole thing. Fueled by the Tea Party, LePage emerged as the Republican party’s nominee. In the general election, however, LePage won a five-way race with only 38 percent of the vote. When he sought reelection, LePage again benefitted from an independent candidate in the race and won with 48 percent of the vote.

Given that someone so controversial was elected twice without a majority of the vote, there was a movement afoot to pass Ranked Choice Voting so a majority of citizens would back the winner. Ranked Choice Voting eventually did become state law, but in a quirk of the state constitution, it cannot be used in certain statewide races like those for governor — only in federal elections.

So, where does that leave us in 2022? The most recent poll, taken in August, shows Mills with a 46 percent to 41 percent lead over LePage. But looming over all this is the potential for an independent candidate to reshape the race, and lower the share of the vote needed to win.

Meet former state senator Tom Saviello, a former Democrat who last served in office as a Republican.

What makes him interesting is his opposition what is the most controversial issue facing the state of Maine. As governor, LePage supported something called the Central Maine Power corridor, a proposed transmission line connecting the Hydro-Quebec plant in Canada to the New England grid. Out of office, LePage became a lobbyist for the project. Mills also has made moves as governor backing the project.

In 2022, the power corridor will face a referendum on the ballot. Polls suggest that the majority of Mainers oppose the project, but that there is no clear partisan split on the issue. Therefore if Saviello does join the race, something he continued to hint at even last week, and if Saviello raises enough money to be a factor in the contest, it is not entirely clear if that helps or hurts LePage or Mills.

Still, while a lot of the early coverage is focused on if LePage has changed or if Maine has changed, the real factor at the moment is whether, once again, an independent candidate emerges in a governors race that could fuel a LePage win.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.