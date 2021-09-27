NYC fights to enforce mandate with 10 percent of teachers unvaccinated

New York City officials will continue to press for a vaccination mandate covering all school workers, which was set to begin Monday at midnight until it was delayed by a court challenge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Already, 90% of teachers and 97% of principals have received their first Covid-19 shot, de Blasio said during a Monday briefing. Out of all Department of Education employees, 87% have their first shot, he said.

The city’s school system, the largest in the U.S., was temporarily blocked by a federal judge from enforcing a mandate forcing teachers and other staff to get vaccinated by Sept. 27. The mandate would have barred all unvaccinated school workers from entering schools, placing them on unpaid leave. The judge from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit referred the case to a three-judge panel for a hearing that is expected to take place on Wednesday.