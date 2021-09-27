College junior’s essay on civil debate gives septuagenarian hope

As a 75-year-old, I want to applaud Lauren Hunt, a college junior, for the wonderful perspective in her Sept. 23 op-ed, “Restoring informed and civil debate on college campuses.” We should all feel some optimism that someone in her generation is articulating such a sensible and compelling view of our polarized planet. Instead of simply branding someone as misguided or racist because they are in law enforcement, she has used her own experience and her good mind to describe the people she worked with in Berkshire County in human terms, as folks who are dealing with difficult situations conscientiously and with good will. As someone who considers himself a liberal Democrat, I think we need to believe that people like Hunt are developing as hedges against the excesses of the left and the right.

Stephen Kleinman