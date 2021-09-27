Her own experience guides her in fight for abortion rights

In “The Texas abortion ban is an affront to democracy” (Opinion, Sept. 16), Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, effectively describe the Venn diagram of states that curtail abortion access and states blocking access to the ballot box. As they point out, this Venn diagram is a circle.
My abortion experience makes me living proof of what access means. It was empowering, efficient, and the reason I was able to secure my college and law school education. It was not until I started protesting against bans that I realized that my abortion was more seamless than it is for many others. Was it because I’m cisgender? White? A person who could afford to live in this blue state? No matter the answer, I’m troubled knowing that my reality was, and is, not the same as that of all abortion recipients.
The lives and rights of our neighbors who are Black, brown, Indigenous, LGBTQ, and nonbinary are imperiled by every abortion ban and, as Healey and Childs-Roshak remind us, every block to voting access. I urge our community to remember these neighbors when calling on Congress to act to protect voting rights and reproductive health for all of us.
Kelley Huber
Cambridge
The writer is a recent graduate of Suffolk University Law School, where she was chief symposium editor of the Journal of Health and Biomedical Law and founder and former president of If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice.