Janey decision undermines viable waterfront plan

This is not the first time we have felt such an urgency. I know; I carry the love of these waters in my genes. My father, Judge A. David Mazzone, personally oversaw the cleanup of Boston Harbor from 1985 to 2004, ensuring its transformation from a national embarrassment into a national public works model. At that time, we witnessed what in hindsight seems an almost miraculous coming together of the Greater Boston community — political and legal, business and nonprofit, conservation and community, advocates and residents —to drive an extraordinary environmental success story. The cleanup brings into keen focus what is possible when our collective energies target a common objective.

The recent formation of the nonprofit Coalition for a Resilient and Inclusive Waterfront is a defining moment for Boston. Its four-part mission — spotlighting resilience, inclusivity, access, and economic vitality — is particularly commendable because it recognizes the multifaceted nature of our waterways, which continue to be experienced differently by the diverse communities and neighborhoods in Boston. Our rivers and harbor are simultaneously priceless resources of ecology, recreation, education, and commerce, but they are also increasingly the source of climate-related peril. Every day it seems we are presented with a new reminder of the urgency to act.

I was disappointed, therefore, to hear Boston Acting Mayor Janey’s announcement in August of her intention to withdraw the Downtown Waterfront Municipal Harbor Plan. I have great respect for Janey, as well as city councilors and mayoral candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, but I believe that for any administration to scrap the harbor plan, which represented over five years of discussion and compromise, building on years of prior research and planning, would be inconsistent with the urgency all agree exists.

While imperfect, the Municipal Harbor Plan was an important step on the path to making our harbor more available to everyone. I was a vocal participant in its development, and believe that it properly balances the need for waterfront redevelopment with the critical — and I might even say, moral — requirement to deliver new and valuable public open space, amenities, and resiliency measures. And, while there is room for reasonable disagreement about what constitutes an “appropriate” building height or an “adequate” public benefit, the MHP was never intended to replace review of, or discourse about, development; it is, rather, a reasonable framework within which to conduct extensive subsequent city and state permitting processes.

Underlying this controversy is the longstanding debate over the Chiofaro Company’s Harbor Garage, which along with Hook Wharf, was granted special height allowances in the MHP in return for offsetting public benefits. An April Superior Court decision then invalidated these allowances and offsets on procedural grounds, opening the door for project opponents to push for wholesale withdrawal of the plan. Under intense pressure from these opponents (including members of the Coalition for a Resilient and Inclusive Waterfront ), Janey ultimately did move to withdraw, citing urgency for action.

I do not question the mayor’s commitment (or the commitment of either mayoral finalist) to inclusivity, access, and resilience, but the August announcement, whatever its intention, does not serve these goals. The new coalition has worked laudably to elevate the waterways conversation, but simultaneous efforts to kill the MHP and start over, especially given the significant progress of the parallel Climate Ready Boston initiative, threaten to set us back years. Regardless of one’s opinion of the two redevelopment proposals, restarting a process that began in 2013, rather than building upon it, does not reflect urgency.

Moving forward, it’s time to think differently. If we are to effectively and expeditiously execute a shared vision for our waterfront, we must move away from the “us vs. them” dynamic among conservationists, residents, developers and other stakeholders in the discussion about climate change, access, and inclusivity. Imagine what could be accomplished if we drew inspiration from the harbor cleanup, and all stakeholders began pulling in the same direction, focused on solving problems rather than expending millions on internecine fights that get us no closer to solutions.

We are blessed in Boston with the talent, intellect, civic-mindedness, and determination to achieve great things. The highly respected coalition advocates, promoting good works and good policy, can turn this once-in-a-generation opportunity into cooperation toward solutions, rather than years of additional disputes. Similarly, developers can (and should) be held to their promises of “model projects” serving the entire community. City government, the mayoral candidates, and everyone weighing in can use this moment of urgency for our waterways to bring us together.

We know how. We’ve done it before. Let’s do it again.

Martha Mazzone is a Fort Point Channel resident and COO/general counsel of the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream.