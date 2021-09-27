Push is on to boost funding for MBTA

Public transportation is a public good. Expecting the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to be financially self-sustaining is unreasonable, and it’s a standard we don’t apply to other public services, such as our schools or highways. An efficient, affordable, and reliable public transportation system is essential for a thriving economy and workforce, and we need to invest in it accordingly.

For years, Massachusetts’ outdated transportation system has hindered economic opportunity and growth, and decisions made about services and infrastructure have made disparities worse. Recent (and long-overdue) conversations about revenue and funding for the MBTA are getting to the heart of the matter: The state needs to urgently rethink the way we invest in our public transit system ( “Advocates push for funding for MBTA, ” Metro, Sept. 17).

Tapping temporary federal funding to stabilize the deteriorating system is not a long-term solution. We need consistent revenue, like that from the proposed Fair Share Amendment, to increase resources. That way, we could invest in a modern public transit system that will provide efficient services to underserved communities and commuters, give people reliable transportation alternatives to their cars, and help us confront the challenges we face as a result of climate change.

Gustavo Quiroga

Jamaica Plain

The writer is the director of neighborhood strategy and development at Graffito, a real estate development and urban design firm, and is a member of the board of directors of the Alliance for Business Leadership.





Better COVID protocols could do wonders for ridership

We need the MBTA. We need people out of cars and taking public transit to help combat global warming. But taking the T these days is not comfortable, given the number of unmasked riders and the current levels of the coronavirus. Would more people ride the T if there were a fix for this? Maybe.

Gail Scully

Boston