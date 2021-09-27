With breathing technique, Pats QB is a wellness role model

I was pleasantly surprised to read the article on Mac Jones, quarterback of the New England Patriots, and his regular use of a breathing technique to keep calm (“Jones airing it out: Focus on breath helping rookie,” Sports, Sept. 17). I work with anxious and worried children daily and encourage them to use positive coping strategies, especially breathing, to calm their brains. They may not always listen to me, but if I tell them Mac Jones does this to relax himself, I guarantee they will be more interested.

Thank you to the Patriots rookie for his transparency. My hope is that other influential athletes and celebrities will follow suit with their own strategies to normalize working with and calming the brain. It is a gift to our kids.