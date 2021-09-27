Aaron Rodgers, Packers one-up Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers on last possession

Green Bay had no timeouts but Rodgers completed passes of 25 and 17 yards to Adams to set up the game-winning kick and a raucous celebration in the end zone.

Rodgers delivered for the Packers (2-1) after Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting set up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The comeback spoiled the first game for the 49ers (2-1) with fans since beating Green Bay in the 2019 NFC title game. San Francisco had rallied from 17 points down to take the lead before getting crushed by Rodgers.

Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal to win it for the Packers. Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Packers to back-to-back wins after a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans. Rodgers had six TD passes and no interceptions in wins over San Francisco (2-1) and Detroit.

The Niners returned home following back-to-back road wins back East but struggled to slow down Rodgers.

Rodgers connected on a 1-yard TD pass to Davante Adams and a 12-yarder in the fourth quarter to Marquez Valdes-Scantling as he exploited a banged-up 49ers secondary that lost two more players to injuries.

Starting cornerback Jason Verrett went down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener and K'Waun Williams (calf) and Josh Norman (chest) left this game in the first half with injuries.

The Packers were dealing with their own injury problems on the offensive line with their top linemen missing with Elgton Jenkins out with an ankle injury and David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.

Rodgers got rid of the ball quickly to neutralize Nick Bosa and the Niners pass rush and was only sacked once in the win.



