Andrew Wiggins says he will stick to beliefs regarding vaccine

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has declined to discuss whether he remains unvaccinated, but it certainly sounds like that’s the case. Wiggins said during the team’s media day Monday that he will continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a coronavirus vaccine. “Back is definitely against the wall, but I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe,” Wiggins said. “I’m going to keep fighting for what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other and vice versa.” Wiggins declined to explain what those beliefs actually entail, saying, “It’s none of your business, that’s what it comes down to.” He faces the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events. He also stands to lose more than $350,000 per game, and if he doesn’t play in any home games he would surrender half of his $31.6 million salary. He said, “It’s my problem not yours.” Wiggins said he has been given some rules to follow when in the team’s facility but wouldn’t say whether he is required to wear a mask around teammates, for example. The NBA on Friday said it had “reviewed and denied” Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption and that he would not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfilled the vaccine mandate. Anyone 12 or older is required to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor events at Chase Center, and that message is on the Warriors’ website for fans.

The early warning signs at Clemson have turned into a desperate call for help for the 25th-ranked Tigers. The team which opened at No. 3 in the preseason has lost twice in September for the first time since 2014 — all but ending its bid for a seventh straight berth in the College Football Playoffs. “All the goals are still on the table,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Monday. “But, obviously, we need a little help.” The Tigers play Boston College (4-0), which begins ACC play at Clemson on Saturday night. The Eagles are coming off a 41-34 overtime victory against Missouri of the Southeastern Conference. Tight end Davis Allen believes Clemson can bounce back quickly, no matter the hole they’ve dug for themselves. “No one is used to having two losses, but we can’t worry about playoffs right now,” Allen said. “As long as we put our head down and continue to work, we look up and we’re 10-2. Who knows what can happen?” That seems a stretch at the moment, given Clemson’s struggles on offense and mounting list of injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. The Tigers are last in total offense and 13th out of 14 teams in scoring in the ACC, categories they dominated the previous three years. Clemson led the league in points scored, averaging 43 or better a game from 2018-2020. Clemson was first in yardage in 2018 and 2019, and second to North Carolina last year, all with more than 500 yards a game.

MISCELLANY

UEFA abandons disciplinary case against Super League rebels

UEFA has been forced to abandon its attempt to ban Super League clubs Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid from the Champions League due to court action over the governing body’s attempt to punish the rebellion. A Spanish court injunction in June led to UEFA initially pausing the disciplinary case against the clubs who refused to renounce the project which collapsed in April. A renewed demand last week from a Madrid judge for UEFA officials to comply with the ruling not to sanction the clubs led to the disciplinary case being officially scrapped on Monday night. “In the matter related to a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so called ‘Super League,’” the governing body said in a statement, “the UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened.” The UEFA case was launched in the fallout from the stunning launch of the Super League by 12 clubs in April. The plan to split from the existing Champions League run by UEFA collapsed within 48 hours after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester clubs United and City — pulled out amid a backlash from their own fans and the government. Three of the other Super League founding members — AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Atlético Madrid — also quickly backed out.