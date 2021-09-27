In a battle of unbeatens, No. 10 Masconomet boys’ soccer cruises past No. 11 Beverly

“The guys just executed the game plan, and then they finished their opportunities,” Scarpaci said. “We play with a lot of passes, and everyone knows what to do when they get the ball.”

Both teams boasted undefeated records entering the match, with Masco (7-0) outscoring its six previous opponents 34-1. Masco head coach Jared Scarpaci knew that his team had to stick to its aggressive offensive style in order to remain unbeaten against the strong Beverly side.

The undefeated No. 11 Masconomet boys’ soccer team continued its red-hot scoring streak on Monday night as it handed the No. 10 Beverly Panthers their first loss of the season in a 4-1 away win in the Northeastern Conference.

Masco’s high-octane offense began the scoring tally early and took a 3-0 lead into half time. Junior forward Jason Karas found the back of the net first midway through the first half, assisted by junior midfielder Stephen Ralph, as he fired a shot into the top right corner of Beverly’s goal. Karas then turned into the creator as he assisted the second and third goals, scored by senior forwards Nate Collins and Sam Brockelman, respectively.

Masco began the second half with a bang, as Ralph scored off of a feed from Brockelman at the beginning of the half.

Beverly (4-1) got on the scoreboard midway through the second half when senior Nick Braganca, a Globe All-Scholastic and All-New England forward, dribbled through a set of defenders and laid the ball off to goalscorer Wilson de Leon. Scarpaci said a key to Masco’s game plan was denying the Panthers’ service to Braganca.

“Nick’s a great player,” Scarpaci said. “If you cannot allow the ball to get to him, then you don’t have to worry about him.”

Following the win, Masco has now outscored opponents 38-2 in seven games, which Scarpaci credits to his all-around team effort.

“We work as a unit, Scarpaci said. “It’s really important that defensively we defend with 11 [players], and then we also attack with 11.”

His team’s victory also marked Scarpaci’s 100th win as a high school coach. He previously won 111 games as head coach of Emerson College, where he coached for 12 years.

“It was a goal of mine to match those 100-plus wins at Emerson as a high school coach,” Scarpaci said. “It was a nice night for sure.”

Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Colby Carey, assisted by Adam Stelljes, began the scoring early for the Bishops (3-3) 12 minutes into their Central Catholic League win. Tyler Mullen and Ryan Noci tallied goals for the Crusaders (2-3-3).

Cardinal Spellman 7, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior forward Alex Kuzmich’s four-goal performance and senior Melvin Alves’s three goals and assist led the Cardinals (5-0-1) to a Catholic Central League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Bourne 0 — Reece Cordeiro and Kristof Trond netted two goals apiece for the Falcons (7-0) in their South Coast Conference win.

Franklin 1, Foxborough 0 — Senior captain Terry O’Neill buried a penalty kick in the 76th minute to lift the Panthers (2-3-2) to victory in Hockomock League play.

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 1 — After conceding a goal midway through the second half, the Generals (2-1-3) tied the game with 10 minutes remaining when Ethan Minster followed up his shot and buried the rebound into the net in Cape Ann League action.

Manchester Essex 3, Georgetown 0 — Naderson Curtis netted two goals and Becket Spencer fired one home to give the Hornets (4-3) the Cape Ann League win.

Mansfield 2, Sharon 1 — The Hornets (6-0-2) took the lead on an early goal from senior Andrew Bain and pulled out the Hockomock win on a tally from classmate Matt Hyland.

Newburyport 1, North Reading 0 — Henry Acton scored the lone goal two minutes into the second half to seal the Cape Ann League win for the No. 18 Clippers (8-0).

Oliver Ames 7, Taunton 0 — Freshman Casey Milliken’s first career three-goal performance helped lead the Tigers (4-1) to victory in the Hockomock League.

Pentucket 1, Lynnfield 1 — Alex Bishop netted a first-half goal, assisted by Trevor Kamuda, for Pentucket (2-4-2) in the Cape Ann League draw.

Rockland 3, Randolph 1 — Luis Araujo scored the tying and winning goals for the Bulldogs (7-1) in the South Shore League contest. João Faria added the third goal.

Saint Joseph Prep 4, South Shore Christian 0 — Ben Yawoga tallied all four goals for the Phoenix (5-1-2) in their nonleague win.

Wareham 4, Avon 1 — Ryker King (2 goals), Nathan Wiley (1 goal), and Benjamin Brogioli (1 goal) fired home goals for the Vikings (6-1-1) in their nonconference matchup.

Girls’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 1, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Annika Westberg’s score off a corner kick from Shelly Donahue was the difference for the Cougars (4-4) in a Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Feehan 10, St. Mary’s 0 — Senior Kaitryn Franchino tallied three goals, and sophomore Ava Graham assisted on four first-half goals for the No. 1 Shamrocks (7-0).

Bridgewater-Raynham 2, Braintree 0 — The Trojans (7-2-0) got their offense going in the second half, with senior Jennah Quill connecting on a penalty kick and classmate Ava Forbes-Smith adding a strike with eight minutes to go. Bridgewater-Raynham earned the nonconference win thanks to 17 saves from Megan Aronoff.

Cohasset 6, Abington 1 — Cat Herman registered four goals in South Shore League action, and Mia Froio and Gracyn Lord each added another goal for the Skippers.

Danvers 1, Swampscott 0 — Arianna Bezanson netted the game winner on an assist by Reese Pszenny for the Falcons (7-0-1) in the Northeastern Conference.

Masconomet 5, Central Catholic 3 — Trailing 2-0 at the half, 10th-ranked Masco (6-1) battled back with five straight goals for the nonleague win. Elena Lindonen (2 goals, 1 assist), Taylor Bovardi (1 goal, 1 assist), Kendall Skulley (2 goals), and Carissa Scannell (1 assist).

Newton South 2, Bedford 0 — Junior Tess Fitzgerald headed home a cross and junior Maddy Genser drove a strike into the net from 18 yards out, giving the eighth-ranked Tigers (6-0-2) a Dual County League win.

Norwell 6, Hull 0 — Giuliana Gianino led the Clippers (6-1) with two goals, and Ella Johnston, Paige Flanders, Olga Spasic, and Maddie King each got on the board in the South Shore League win.

Oliver Ames 9, Taunton 0 — Sophomore Lucinda Li Cotter led the Tigers (6-0-1) with four goals in the Hockomock win. Seniors Katie Gibson (2) and Alexa Lane, junior Carly Gibson and sophomore Lindsay Nosalek also added goals.

Sharon 6, Mansfield 1 — Tarynn Smith (2 goals, 2 assists) and Anna Darlington (1 goal, 2 assists) paced the attack for the Hornets (5-2).

Ursuline 5, Wayland 2 — Sophomore Lily Gibbs scored three times and assisted on the other two goals for the Bears (6-2) in the nonleague win.

Watertown 4, Matignon 0 — Senior captain Carly MacCormack and freshman Elsa Fitzpatrick scored their first varsity goals for the Raiders (2-5), and junior Shannon Fitzpatrick capped the scoring with two goals. Backup keeper Gianna Mariano earned her first start and shutout of her career in the nonconference game. Amanda Cosco, Molly Sheehan, and Lindsay Leitner each recorded assists.

West Bridgewater 4, Rockland 1 — Rachel Geniuch’s three goals, as well as a goal from Kylie Fuller, propelled the Wildcats (6-1) to a nonleague victory.

Field hockey

Andover 3, Chelmsford 0 — Junior captain Emma Reilly scored five minutes in and then set up classmates Rose MacLean and Brooke Cedorchuk on two more goals for the Golden Warriors (6-0-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Central Catholic 1, North Andover 0 — Freshman Kerri Finneran scored the game-winner from senior Brooke Jankowski’s assist with under two minutes to go, improving the Raiders to 4-3-0 on the season. Senior Alexis DeMattia made seven saves for the shutout in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Danvers 2, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Junior Katherine Purcell assisted sophomore Bobbi Serino on both of the Falcons’ goals. Sophomore Megan McGinnity earned her sixth shutout of the season, recording nine saves as Danvers (5-1-0) took the nonconference win and delivered the Crusaders (3-1-2) their first loss of the season.

Dartmouth 4, Old Rochester 0 — Sophomore Grace Haskell (2 goals), sophomore Samantha Souza (1 goal, 1 assist), and senior Nicole Sylvain (1 goal) led the attack for the Indians (6-0-1) in the nonconference matchup.

Dedham 2, Holliston 1 — Ally Labrecque tallied both goals and Ella MacDougall was stellar with 18 saves in leading the Marauders (2-2) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Dover-Sherborn 1, Hopkinton 0 — Freshman Evie Schneider scored the game’s lone goal, senior Izzy Friedel picked up the assist, and junior Caroline Harvey earned the shutout for the Raiders (4-0-0) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Durfee 6, Seekonk 2 — Katie Gauvin scored one goal and assisted on three others to propel the Hilltoppers (3-2-2) to the nonleauge win. Brooke Macedo had a goal and an assist.

Falmouth 3, West Bridgewater 1 — Junior Katie Shanahan put the Clippers (4-0-1) on the board and sophomore Avery Johnsen added a pair of goals to keep Falmouth undefeated in the nonconference clash.

Hingham 4, Pembroke 2 — Senior Shea Berigan and junior Julia Glennon scored two goals apiece in the first half for the Harborwomen (6-0-0) in the Patriot League win.

King Philip 4, Milford 0 — Sophomore midfielder Kelly Holmes scored a goal and added two assists and sophomore forward Mara Boldy added a goal and an assist in the Hockomock League win for the 20th-ranked Warriors (7-1).

Lexington 7, Woburn 0 — Sophomore Hannah Ward scored three goals and added an assist for the Minutemen (4-1-1). Senior Allison Libby scored twice, and sophomore Nina Arnold and freshmen Sophie Glavine each scored their first varsity goals as Lexington took the Middlesex Liberty win.

Marshfield 2, Silver Lake 0 — Sophomore Alanna Devlin scored both goals for the Rams (5-1-2) in the Patriot League Keenan win.

Medfield 2, Medway 0 — Juniors Chloe Shield and Ashley Malmquist scored and thanks to stellar defense, the Warriors (1-3-2) registered their first win in the Tri-Valley League.

Natick 4, Milton 2 — Sophomore Olivia Norchi connected with junior Brooke Spiegel as the Redhawks tied the game at 1-1 before the half, and then again to take the lead in the second half. Junior Katey Connolly added a goal and assisted junior Makenna Doucette as the Redhawks (4-1-1) grabbed the Bay State Conference victory.

Plymouth North 4, Hanover 0 — The Eagles (4-3-1) scored a Patriot League road win on goals from Emily Jenkins (2), Bella Piekarski, and Caroline Egan. Maeve Campbell assisted on all four tallies and Lily Johnson earned the shutout with six saves.

Sandwich 3, Middleborough 0 — Emily Souke, Paige Hawkins, and Emma Dintino found the back of the net for the Blue Knights (5-0) in their nonconference win. Hawkins and Lily Tobin also tallied assists.

Swampscott 2, Gloucester 0 — Junior Brooke Waters provided all the offense for the Big Blue (5-1-1), scoring both goals to take the win in the Northeastern Conference.

Walpole 6, Framingham 0 — The top-ranked Porkers (7-0-0) stayed undefeated behind a two-goal, two-assist day from senior Caroline Whelan in the Bay State Conference win.

Wilmington 1, Stoneham 0 — Carina O’Donnell scored for the Wildcats (1-4-1), who get their first win of the season in the Middlesex League Freedom matchup.

Boys’ golf

Archbishop Williams 185, St. Mary’s 114 — Senior Quinn Cesarz eagled the seventh and ninth holes at Granite Links Golf Course, finishing with an even-par 36 to lead the Bishops (6-3) to a Catholic Central League win.

Ashland 239, Medway 261 — Junior captain Kyzar Joshi (2-over 34) earned medalist honors and fellow captain Keira Joshi added a 38 for the Clockers (6-2, 4-2 Tri-Valley League) in the win at Pinecrest GC.

BC High 225, Malden Catholic 253 — Juniors Nick McCabe and Owen Rogers both shot even-par 34, giving the Eagles (4-0) a Catholic Conference win at Mt. Hood Golf Course.

Brookline 92, Needham 66 — Senior Josh Lee and freshman Ty Ford each shot 1-under-par 35s in the Bay State Conference match win for the Warriors (5-2) at The Country Club. Senior Griff Lee carded a 37.

Wellesley 121, Weymouth 75 — Junior Robbie Marshall shot a 4-under-par 32, leading the Raiders (8-0) to a Bay State Conference win at Nehoiden Golf Club. Senior Simon Murray added a 33, and sophomore Ryan Keyes had a 34.

West Bridgewater 9, Tri-County 0 — Tyler Bisbee shot an even-par 35 and Tommy Sheedy finished with a 37, lifting the Wildcats (7-1) to the Mayflower victory at West Bridgewater Country Club.

Xaverian 227, Catholic Memorial 247 — Senior Dan Brady and junior Patrick Kiernan both shot 2-over-par 37 at George Wright Golf Club for the Hawks (4-3) in the Catholic Conference win.

Girls’ volleyball

Andover 3, Central Catholic 2 — Marissa Kobelski (13 kills, 12 digs) and Ava Sipley (31 assists) powered the Golden Warriors (6-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Ashland 3, Millis 0 — Junior captain Taylor Simpson (9 kills) and junior left side Sophia Gonzalez (3 aces) powered the Clockers (5-3) to their fourth straight win in the Tri-Valley League.

Billerica 3, Lowell 0 — Kailey Roche paced the Indians (8-1) with 14 service points, 7 aces, and 15 assists in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Stephanie Sardella delivered 10 kills.

Boston Latin 3, Brookline 0 — Senior outside hitter Holly Sullivan recorded 16 aces in a nonleague win for the Wolfpack (6-0).

Case 3, Greater New Bedford 0 — Junior Jamie Moniz rattled off 16 kills and sophomore Hannah Storm contributed 12 kills in a South Coast Conference win for the Cardinals (6-1).

Duxbury 3, Hingham 0 — In a battle between unbeaten rivals, the Dragons outlasted the Harborwomen, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21, at Hingham High.

Duxbury (6-0) responded after falling behind, 17-11, in the first set. Mackenzie Proukou, Katie Quilty, and Caroline Donovan helped orchestrate the comeback. The Dragons pulled ahead, 11-3, early in the second, thanks in large part to Chloe Antaya, Olivia Templeton, and Agnes Buell. Hingham made a late surge but couldn’t storm all the way back.

The Dragons prevailed in a tight third set despite a valiant effort from Nora Schulze, Lilly Steiner, and the rest of the Harborwomen (6-1). Duxbury coach Pam Thomas credited her group – which hasn’t dropped a set yet this season – for its poise and resilience.

“We stuck with it,” Thomas said. “We didn’t come out real strong in the first set, but we were able to turn it around and really get our groove back and continued with that. It was a great push for us.”

Hopkinton 3, Bellingham 0 — Senior setter Cathryn Leighton recorded 19 assists and 4 digs, while junior outside hitter Annabelle Senseney added 8 kills in a Tri-Valley League win for the eighth-ranked Hillers (9-0).

King Philip 3, Milford 1 — Junior Sami Shore accumulated 15 kills, 2 aces, and 6 blocks en route to a Hockomock League victory for the No. 18 Warriors (7-0). Junior Ahunna James added 15 kills and 3 aces, and senior Sofia Riedel won 29 service points.

Lynnfield 3, Newburyport 0 — Ella Gizmunt (16 kills, 6 aces, 8 digs) and Sarah Foley (8 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs) paced the eighth-ranked Pioneers (7-0) to the Cape Ann win.

Melrose 3, Burlington 0 — Senior outside hitter Elena Soukos led the way for the No. 12 Red Raiders (7-0), racking up 14 kills in the Middlesex League victory.

North Andover 3, Chelmsford 0 — Emma Bosco paved the way for the No. 17 Knights (6-0), recording 12 assists in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Oliver Ames 3, Stoughton 0 — Senior Hadley Rhodes finished with 15 assists and 8 aces, propelling the Tigers (5-2) to a Hockomock League Davenport win. Junior Maddie Homer contributed 14 digs and sophomore Sarah Hilliard chipped in with 10 kills and 5 aces.

Triton 3, North Reading 0 — Senior Mia Berandino filled the stat sheet, accumulating 16 kills, 6 aces, 3 digs, and 2 blocks in a Cape Ann League win for the Vikings (3-4).

Ursuline 3, Norfolk Aggie 0 — Madison Keka notched eight kills, leading the Bears (5-2) to a nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 0 — Freshman Caroline Gray tallied 21 assists and senior captain Lily Welch had a team-leading nine kills for the Patriots (4-3) in the Patriot League win.

Woburn 3, Winchester 0 — Junior setter Katie Concanon dished out 35 assists and added 15 service points to lead the Tanners (8-2) to a Middlesex League win over rival No. 3 Winchester.

Trevor Hass reported from Hingham. Oliver Glass, Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, and AJ Traub contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.