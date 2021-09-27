Celtics coach Ime Udoka tested positive for COVID-19, is nearly out of isolation

The Celtics said Udoka was vaccinated and that he has been asymptomatic for several days.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago, a team spokesman said Monday, and is in his final day of isolation.

He is expected to take part in Monday’s team media day virtually and is also on track to attend the team’s opening practice on Tuesday.

“He’s been fairly asymptomatic the last 10 days,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said. “Thankfully, he was vaccinated, so it hasn’t hit him like it’s obviously hit others that we read about all over the country. I think that as far as missing time, he’s good at connecting with people. [He’s done] that over FaceTime, over text, over many different ways.”

