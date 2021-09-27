Brad Stevens on Celtics’ COVID vaccine holdouts: ‘Everybody’s got to make that decision for themselves’

In a Rolling Stone story published last weekend, Celtics center Enes Kanter revealed that the Celtics still had several players who were unvaccinated.

“Obviously, we’ll continue to work from our end on what we can do and work from an educational standpoint within the end of the organization and do everything we can,” Stevens said. “And at the same time, everybody’s got to make that decision for themselves.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Monday that he is hopeful that the team will be “as close to 100 percent vaccinated” against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, but he emphasized that ultimately the final decision will rest with the players.

According to local health guidelines, players in San Francisco and New York will be required to be vaccinated in order to play in games in those cities, creating the possibility that unvaccinated Celtics would have to sit out the five total road games against the Nets, Knicks and Warriors.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who was one of the first NBA players to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, said he has been vaccinated.

“I chose to get vaccinated because I didn’t want to deal with the BS, or I didn’t feel like causing my team any disparity when it comes to me not being available for whatever reason,” Smart said. “So, I respect everyone’s decision, either pro or against.”

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago and is in his final day of isolation. The Celtics said that Udoka was vaccinated for COVID-19 and that he has been asymptomatic for several days. He is expected to take part in Monday’s team media day virtually and is also on track to attend the team’s opening practice on Tuesday.

“He’s been fairly asymptomatic the last 10 days,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said. “Thankfully, he was vaccinated, so it hasn’t hit him like it’s obviously hit others that we read about all over the country. I think that as far as missing time, he’s good at connecting with people. [He’s done] that over FaceTime, over text, over many different ways.”

TD Garden announced last week that its rules regarding proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test would apply to players, referees, and coaches in addition to fans. Officials reached a decision to implement the stricter regulations while the Delta variant prolongs the pandemic.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.