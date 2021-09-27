It’s Celtics media day. Here’s what they have to say about the upcoming season

“The last couple of weeks have been a lot slower than usual for me. I have not worried one bit about a bad drill in practice, haven’t thought twice about any of that stuff because it’s not my role. So the cadence of this work is a little bit different and the phone rings a little bit more, but for the most part this time of the year, our team is out there, our team is our team and we’ll evaluate as we continue to go through the season and try to become the best version of ourselves.”

Advertisement

On filling the back end of the roster with veterans:

“We’re just trying to put together a team that can really be a team that Boston will appreciate and will play the right way with great team-ness and great toughness. And part of that is understanding what’s coming at you. And so to have the opportunity to get a couple of guys that have been in those battles at different places, or in Enes [Kanter’s] case back in Boston, is really important. We still have a number of young guys. And if they earn their way up into great opportunities then they earn their way up into great opportunities. That’s beautiful, that’s great. But we want to make sure that we’re giving ourselves the best chance to accentuate our best players and give ourselves kind of multiple options, multiple avenues as a team to be good.”

On newly acquired wing Juancho Hernangomez:

He’s a guy with his size and his shooting ability and his cutting ability that we think could accentuate some of our better players….I think one of his under-discussed great qualities is his cutting. And with all the attention that Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown] get specifically, the right time to cut is an important quality. And so that’s one of the many things that drew us to him.”

Advertisement

Guard Marcus Smart

On signing a contract extension:

“I think when you get into negotiating anything, there are always questions. That’s part of the business. I think a lot of things get taken out of sight when it comes to the game that it’s a business first. Sometimes you have to do things or say things or not do things and say things that you probably would when it comes to business status. But like I said, we’re here, I’m excited to be back, I’m excited to be with these group of guys, I’m excited for a fresh start, like I said….It was definitely different, it was a little uncertain, confusion, but I think we’re kind of past that now and everything is kind of in stone. We’re ready to rock and roll. The team we have now is the team we want to rock with.”

On expressing his desire to have the ball in his hands as a playmaker more:

“I was one of the leaders in assists last year, and that speaks volumes for my playmaking skills and what I can do with the ball in my hands. Just having that opportunity to finally go out there and do it without having to look over my shoulder, or having to worry about what they’re going to tell me if I’m too aggressive here or not too aggressive there and just really picking those spots. But it’s going to be easy, just having Jayson and Jaylen, two unbelievable players in this league. We’re going to need them a lot this year. We’re going to lean on them a lot, and we’re going to do a good job making sure they get the ball.”

Advertisement

Forward Juancho Hernangomez

On being traded twice this summer, to the Grizzlies and then the Celtics:

“I know the business part of the NBA. It was hard, but at the end of the day we got to keep going and I’ve never give up. After that I came here with a trade so I was so surprised. I’m so happy. I know the team wanted me for a long time but coming to a great team, a winning culture is huge for me. I need this opportunity for me and it’s the best thing I can ask for.”

On how he can help Boston:

“I know the player I am, I know my skills, and I think I can bring that to the table, you know, open the floor, playing without the ball, rebound the ball, and fighting every possession. I think that’s huge for the team, I know how hard they compete, and I want to be on the same level, to help them.”

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.