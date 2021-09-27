Denny Hamlin rides hot streak in Las Vegas, holds off Chase Elliott to win NASCAR playoff race

Hamlin finally broke through in Vegas on Sunday night, holding off Chase Elliott and kicking off the second round of the playoffs with his second win in September.

After finally getting his first career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on his 21st try, Hamlin is on an undeniable hot streak he just might ride all the way to his long-sought first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Three weeks after Hamlin got his first victory of the season in the playoff opener at Darlington, he led 137 laps in Vegas in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, including the final 39.

Advertisement

After a season of frustrating results and a 17-year career filled with championship near-misses, Hamlin has emerged as a serious contender for the title once again. He is just 14 points behind Kyle Larson in the points standings, and he'll have no pressure heading into the high-stakes upcoming races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval with his ticket already punched for the third round by this Vegas victory.

“It feels so good to win in Vegas,” Hamlin said. “Last couple of times I’ve been close, but just didn’t have the right brakes. Great to hold those guys off.”

The 41-year-old veteran had struggled on this 1½-mile track for most of his career, with just two top-five finishes in his first 18 starts. He has put together three consecutive top-four finishes since then in Vegas, capped by this victory under the lights and fireworks.

“There was a point where I never thought I’d even sniff a victory here,” Hamlin said. “The team has found a setup that has worked with my driving style. The team goes to work to give me what I need to go fast.”

Elliott closed in on Hamlin in the final five laps as Hamlin's performance appeared to decline, cutting the gap to a half-second with two laps to go — but the defending Cup Series champion couldn't close the remaining distance, finishing second in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Advertisement

“We were really close,” Elliott said. “Just not quite close enough. Denny did a good job controlling the gap to me. I feel like we’ve been performing at a really nice level the last four or five weeks. Just haven’t had the results to show for it."

Kyle Busch finished third on his hometown track, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney as the 12 remaining playoff drivers began the second round and the final seven races of the season. Hamlin, Busch, and Truex put Joe Gibbs Racing in three of the top four spots.

“I just can’t think of a better place to win,” said Chris Gabehart, Hamlin’s crew chief. “Certainly our team has been really capable all year long. Every metric other than the win column has been astounding for our team. It’s really been our best year together thus far. You stay up front as much as we have, the wins are going to finally come. They’re coming at the right time."

Larson finished 10th on the track where he won in March. Kevin Harvick, who scrapped with Elliott over tactics last week at Bristol, finished ninth.

Larson won the first stage, but Hamlin took the second when Larson needed gas and pitted with eight laps to go. Larson got stuck in the midfield in the final stage while struggling with his tires.

Advertisement

Alex Palou captures IndyCar title

Smooth and steady, same as he’s been all season, Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.).

Palou, 24, became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course that rolled along the Long Beach waterfront.

Colton Herta won the race — Long Beach is considered his home track — for his second consecutive win and third of the season.

Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning champion, finished third before turning the IndyCar crown over to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

Lewis Hamilton registers win No. 100

Lewis Hamilton used his skills in the rain to fight back from seventh place on the first lap in Sochi, Russia, to win his landmark 100th Formula One race and retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.

Hamilton turned Verstappen’s 5-point championship lead into a 2-point lead of his own after the Dutch driver finished second after a dramatic drive from last on the grid. Carlos Sainz led the race early on and finished third for Ferrari.

Hamilton was chasing Lando Norris for the lead when the rain started late in the race. Hamilton heeded his team’s advice to stop for intermediate tires — though he was reluctant to break off chasing Norris — but Norris stayed out on slick tires and paid the price when he slid off the track and let Hamilton through.

Advertisement

“It’s taken a long time to get to 100 and at times, I wasn’t sure it would come,” Hamilton said.

It was Hamilton’s fifth win of the season and his first since the British Grand Prix in July.

“It’s a magical moment,” Hamilton added. “I could only have dreamed of still being here and having this opportunity to win these races and get to drive with such phenomenal talents this late in my career.”