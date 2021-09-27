EMass boys’ soccer: Mansfield’s Jack Lansbury-Casey headlines Players of the Week

Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior tallied two goals and an assist against BC High, then ranked No. 2, in a 4-0 Catholic Conference win for the unranked Pioneers. He also scored in a 6-0 win against Malden Catholic.
Jack Burke, Hull — The Pirates captain netted four goals in a 5-0 nonconference win over South Shore Christian to lead Hull to its first win of the season.
Rowan Egan and Eric Widrick, Arlington — Egan, a sophomore defensive midfielder, scored his first varsity goal when he headed in the winner off a corner with eight minutes left in a 1-0 Middlesex victory against Lexington. Widrick, who has committed to Colgate, recorded shutouts against Lexington and BC High (2-0).
Jack Lansbury-Casey, Mansfield — The 6-foot-2-inch senior keeper registered a 6-0 shutout against Stoughton, and made two decisive saves in a 0-0 draw against Franklin on Friday to boost his record to six shutouts this season.
Will Rooney, Newton North — The senior forward found the back of the net three times last week, including the tying goal in a 1-1 draw against Bay State Carey Division foe Brookline.
