EMass boys’ soccer: Mansfield’s Jack Lansbury-Casey headlines Players of the Week

Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior tallied two goals and an assist against BC High, then ranked No. 2, in a 4-0 Catholic Conference win for the unranked Pioneers. He also scored in a 6-0 win against Malden Catholic.

Jack Burke, Hull — The Pirates captain netted four goals in a 5-0 nonconference win over South Shore Christian to lead Hull to its first win of the season.

Rowan Egan and Eric Widrick, Arlington — Egan, a sophomore defensive midfielder, scored his first varsity goal when he headed in the winner off a corner with eight minutes left in a 1-0 Middlesex victory against Lexington. Widrick, who has committed to Colgate, recorded shutouts against Lexington and BC High (2-0).