Inside the numbers: The Red Sox keep getting flattened by playoff contenders

The second half has been a tale of haves and have-nots for the Red Sox. The team has steamrolled lesser competition and been flattened by contenders.

Despite the ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees, the Red Sox still sit in solid position to grab a second wild-card spot. Yet the team’s gutting string of losses over the weekend to a fellow contender nonetheless left a giant question hovering over the Red Sox: Would the wild card merely represent the start of a road to nowhere?

The Sox have won seven of eight series since the All-Star break against teams that currently have losing records, going 17-6 in those contests. They’ve handily dispatched the teams that they should crush, something that augurs well for a season-ending road trip to face the Orioles (50-106) and Nationals (64-92).

But faced with a higher degree of difficulty, the Sox have gone from steamroller to steamrollee. They’re 16-26 since the All-Star break against teams with winning records, including 6-20 against the Yankees (0-6), Blue Jays (1-3), Rays (4-9), and White Sox (1-2) since the July 30 trade deadline.

In those eight series since the deadline against two division leaders and the team’s two chief competitors for the wild card, the Red Sox are 0-7-1. (The four-game split against the Rays amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in early-September represents the one series the team hasn’t lost.) Obviously, such a consistent lack of success against top competition bodes poorly for the team’s chances of advancing deep into October.

The performance gap between what the team has done against top competition and doormats is jarring. The pitching staff has proven adequate in the second half against teams with losing records (4.02 ERA) but atrocious against its three top AL East competitors and the White Sox (5.65 ERA).

Pitching vs. Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, White Sox vs. sub-.500 teams Record 6-20 17-6 ERA 5.65 4.02 Bullpen ERA 5.87 3.99 Rotation ERA 5.48 4.05 Source : FanGraphs

Likewise, the offense has gone from juggernaut status (.295/.374/.554) against sub-.500 teams – essentially, a combination of the average and on-base skill of Xander Bogaerts and the power of Rafael Devers – to meager against its top four opponents. The combined Sox line of .255/.322/.385 against the Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, and White Sox is roughly the full-team equivalent of what catcher Christian Vázquez has done this year (.259/.311/.351).

Offense vs. Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, White Sox vs. sub-.500 teams Average .255 .295 OBP .322 .374 Slugging .385 .554 Source : FanGraphs

Through all of that, it’s still not difficult to imagine the Red Sox reaching the playoffs and perhaps even advancing past the wild-card round given the nature of a one-game, winner-take-all format. But down the stretch, the more the Red Sox have faced good teams, the more their flaws have been exposed, in a way that explains why the team would be a massive underdog in any postseason series.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.