Kyrie Irving refuses to answer questions about vaccine status: ‘Please respect my privacy’

Kyrie Irving refused to answer questions about his COVID-19 vaccine status on Nets media day at Monday, although his situation left little room for interpretation.

Irving, who would not be allowed in the Barclays Center unvaccinated according to New York City regulations, performed his availability on Instagram Live away from the rest of his teammates. A reporter asked him about his vaccination status — a heated topic as the NBA kicks back into gear.

“No comment,” Irving said. “I like to keep that stuff private. I know I will be there for my growing team. I’m not putting any limits on being with the team going forward. I don’t want to create distractions.”